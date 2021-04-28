Paperwork error forces organizers of recall effort against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli to start over

Windsor officials said Tuesday that the recall campaign against disgraced Mayor Dominic Foppoli has made errors in its paperwork that require it to start over. That means organizers will have to refile their notice of intention, spelling the first, likely minor setback in the push to oust Foppoli, which had just kicked off on Monday.

The recall campaign appears to have failed to accurately name Foppoli’s position, according to a statement the campaign posted online.

“United Residents to Recall Foppoli was informed today that they need to refile the Notice of Intent to Recall using the term ’At-large Mayor’ of Windsor versus the term ’Mayor of Windsor,’” the newly formed campaign said in the statement.

Foppoli is the first mayor elected by the town at large, as opposed to being appointed by the Town Council. He faces the possibility of being the first elected town official to be removed from office by voters since Windsor incorporated more than three decades ago.

“Since the At-large Mayor of Windsor will be the first elected official from the Town of Windsor recalled, we will make sure we take all the necessary and proper steps — in the right order and in the right time — to see this through,” Tim Zahner, the campaign’s chairman, said in the statement.

The minor error will set the campaign back slightly. According to the clerk, they must now begin the entire effort anew, “as if it had never begun.”

“We recognize that this will be disappointing news to the sponsors of the recall effort,” town clerk Maria de la O said, “but the requirements of the Elections Code are very specific and have to be met in order for the Notice to be accepted.”

Beginning anew will require the campaign to get 20 signatures from Windsor residents to support the notice of intent form. The campaign anticipates being able to refile the paperwork in the coming days, campaign manager Mark Malouf said. The campaign will also once again have to serve Foppoli with notice of the effort, something that can be done through certified mail.

Many in Windsor are already anxious over speed of a recall effort, which remains the clearest option for outraged residents demanding Foppoli’s ouster. He has been publicly accused of sexual assault by seven women but is defiantly clinging to power while proclaiming his innocence.

Malouf was unconcerned by the delay, he said.

“It’s not a surprise to get one or two things wrong that’s not a problem,” he said. “We’re moving forward and that’s a good thing.”

Leaders of the campaign committee said earlier in the week that they hope to hit the streets and begin collecting signatures by early May.

Proponents of Foppoli’s ouster will have 120 days to gather signatures from 20% of Windsor’s 16,879 registered voters. To force a recall election the campaign will need 3,376 signatures, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto.

The recall process is likely to take months, even if the allegations have sparked enough outrage in the town to drive a flood of petition signers.

Once the campaign submits its signatures, they will then have to be verified before a recall election is mounted. State law gives election officials 30 days to complete that verification process.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88