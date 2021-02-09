Paradise was 'well-prepared' for deadly Camp fire. But it wasn't enough, study finds

Paradise had geared up for disaster.

The Butte County town had an evacuation plan and emergency-notification systems. Paradise, neighboring communities and the county had undertaken "vegetation management" programs to reduce wildfire hazards.

Yet for all its preparation, Paradise wasn't truly ready for something like the Camp fire.

Within minutes on the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, the town was overwhelmed by a fire burning with a ferocity that defied belief. In more than a dozen spots, the fire quickly created "burnover events" in which residents were trapped in their homes or cars and unable to escape the flames. The Camp fire killed 85 people and destroyed more than 10,000 homes and other buildings, leaving much of Paradise in ruins.

"Very few people appreciate how quickly things developed," said Alexander Maranghides, lead author of a new federal study on the Camp fire's swift and lethal progression through Paradise.

The 421-page report, released Monday by the federal government's National Institute of Standards and Technology in cooperation with Cal Fire, represents arguably the most exhaustive look at the deadliest wildfire in California's history and the costliest disaster — anywhere on earth — in 2018. Total damages from the Camp fire have been estimated at more than $16 billion.

The report paints a sobering picture for every forested community in California and for PG&E Corp., with its thousands of miles of power lines and transformers, as they work to clear trees, build defenses and adequately prepare for the next round of wildfires.

Maranghides said evacuation preparedness and other emergency-related issues will be addressed in a follow-up report by the national institute, to be released about a year from now. Still, he said that the Paradise community was well-prepared for a big fire — or about as well as a community can be in a heavily wooded region.

"People were living in the forest," he said. "This is as well-prepared as you can have a community."

Among the report's most startling conclusions: The seven miles that separated Paradise from the source of the fire, rather than serving as a buffer, actually made things worse, enabling the fire to gather fury as it approached the town.

The distance meant "the fire front has more time to develop and expand," Maranghides, a fire protection engineer, said in an interview. "We had a full hit on the east side of Paradise."

The report comes as California, struggling with drought-like conditions, confronts another potentially difficult wildfire season.

PG&E — whose transmission tower caused the Camp fire — unveiled its 2021 wildfire-safety plan last Friday but acknowledged that fire risks remain high even as it accelerates efforts to eliminate hazardous trees and replace vulnerable power equipment. The utility is under investigation in another deadly fire — last fall's Zogg Fire, which killed four people in Shasta County — and is facing sanctions from a federal judge over alleged shortcomings in its tree-trimming program.

The national institute's report made clear that wildfire risks are intensifying.

"Going forward, there's no reason to believe that fire activity and severity is going to lessen anytime soon," said Steven Hawks, a Cal Fire chief and report co-author.

Some homeowners refused to cut trees

Ignited around 6:20 a.m. Nov. 8, 2018, and fueled by 50 mph winds, the Camp Fire moved three miles in its first 90 minutes, blowing through Concow, the report said.

By 8:30 a.m., wind-blown embers had already started at least 30 spot fires in Paradise, even though the main front of the Camp fire was just reaching the town. Within two hours, another 35 spot fires were burning in the heart of Paradise, and residents were being trapped in their homes and cars.

The report doesn't cover every aspect of the Camp fire — notably its origin. PG&E has admitted that a broken clamp on an aging transmission tower lit the fire. The utility, which pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges last year and was driven into bankruptcy by the damages, isn't mentioned in the report.

Assessing PG&E's involvement in the fire "is not our role," Maranghides said in the interview.

Nor is there any reference to a 2019 report by California's state auditor criticizing Butte, Ventura and Sonoma counties and the state Office of Emergency Services for their wildfire preparedness. That report said, among other things, that clogged evacuation routes and overwhelmed alert and communications networks contributed to the horrors of the Camp Fire and fires that ravaged the other two counties. The Sacramento Bee and other media have documented how emergency-alert systems have faltered during major wildfires.