Parents accuse Santa Rosa district of dragging its feet on full return to school

Weary after more than a year of distance learning and now wholly unsatisfied with Santa Rosa City Schools’ current hybrid schedule, parents in Sonoma County’s largest school district continue to demand a more robust in-person learning schedule for the final month of school.

Santa Rosa City Schools elementary schools welcomed students and staff back to campuses two days a week for minimum days starting April 1. Thousands of middle and high school students returned on a similar schedule April 26.

But the schedule — two days a week for just partial days and the other three days spent in independent study, with no live interaction via Zoom with teachers — has stoked the ire of parents who have accused district officials of moving too slowly to return to the classroom. At the same time, board members have expressed concern that in the push for even a partial return, the students who remain on full-time distance learning schedules have seen their experience diminish.

Public comment periods in the twice-monthly board of trustees meetings have for months been filled with parents exasperated by the pace of return. That ire is now directed at what parents describe as the district’s unwillingness or inability to adjust to changing coronavirus health and safety rules which allow for more robust school schedules.

“My first grader gets two days (for) four hours and the rest of the week, nothing,” Timea Tenkei, a mother of two elementary aged students, told board members last week. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ― nothing. It’s wrong.”

At the same meeting, parent Katie Whelan pointed to neighboring districts that have shifted gears and changed working conditions in classrooms, specifically reducing distance between students from six feet to three, to reflect both changed guidance from federal and state public health officials as well as Sonoma County’s continued advance to less restrictive coronavirus regulations.

“When the guidelines were changed to three feet, that meant cohorts don’t exist anymore and that our elementary schools should have gone back full time. Those are choices that Santa Rosa City Schools are not making,” she said. “You are abiding by a the MOU that is based on California public health guidance from January 2021 with no exceptions, with no adherence or regard if things change, which in a pandemic they are likely to do.”

District officials inked a return to work agreement with its 900-member teachers union in mid-March. It is the guiding document for a health and safety protocols on campuses.

“Parents are fed up,” Whelan said.

But Superintendent Diann Kitamura said that with more than 15,000 students in both elementary and secondary grades, Santa Rosa City Schools has different challenges than other districts. And she said the district’s strategy has kept students and staff safe, pointing to a number of positive COVID-19 tests that have emerged since schools reopened April 1. Had classrooms been at full capacity, entire rooms or schools might have been forced to shutter instead of just a single cohort.

“We closed a group B classroom elementary. The student had become infected ― community transmission, not in the school ― but because we are in the cohorts, the other half of the class can continue to do school,” she said.

She also pointed to athletics, which has also had a number of positive cases which have required quarantine. The most recent team quarantines include badminton at two schools, girls’ basketball at two schools and “potentially one basketball team for boys,” she said.

“So amidst all our protocols and mitigation and really trying to safeguard against these kinds of things, it’s happening,” she said of positive cases. “We can manage it, we can pinpoint and manage the quarantining, and continue on with other schools and play. But with everybody back, I don’t know that we could do this, I don’t know that we could be as precise.”

And Area 3 Trustee Alegria De La Cruz has argued that in the district’s push to open classroom doors in a hybrid model, many students whose living and family situations do not allow for a safe return to campus and who are staying in distance learning are losing out with new teachers and disrupted routines.

“I know that there are still many, many children who are in distance learning who are experiencing even more of reduction in the learning they have gotten this year because of how hard we have pushed to come back two half days a week and that’s not OK either,” she said. “Those costs are real.”

De La Cruz said she wants to see the district collect data on exactly why families and students are choosing to remain in distance learning. Half of all of the district’s middle and high school students opted to remain in distance learning either by selecting that option or by not replying to a survey and being put there by default. In elementary grades, about 25% of students will remain in distance learning.