Parents accuse Santa Rosa district of dragging its feet on full return to school

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2021, 6:28AM
Weary after more than a year of distance learning and now wholly unsatisfied with Santa Rosa City Schools’ current hybrid schedule, parents in Sonoma County’s largest school district continue to demand a more robust in-person learning schedule for the final month of school.

Santa Rosa City Schools elementary schools welcomed students and staff back to campuses two days a week for minimum days starting April 1. Thousands of middle and high school students returned on a similar schedule April 26.

But the schedule — two days a week for just partial days and the other three days spent in independent study, with no live interaction via Zoom with teachers — has stoked the ire of parents who have accused district officials of moving too slowly to return to the classroom. At the same time, board members have expressed concern that in the push for even a partial return, the students who remain on full-time distance learning schedules have seen their experience diminish.

Public comment periods in the twice-monthly board of trustees meetings have for months been filled with parents exasperated by the pace of return. That ire is now directed at what parents describe as the district’s unwillingness or inability to adjust to changing coronavirus health and safety rules which allow for more robust school schedules.

“My first grader gets two days (for) four hours and the rest of the week, nothing,” Timea Tenkei, a mother of two elementary aged students, told board members last week. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ― nothing. It’s wrong.”

At the same meeting, parent Katie Whelan pointed to neighboring districts that have shifted gears and changed working conditions in classrooms, specifically reducing distance between students from six feet to three, to reflect both changed guidance from federal and state public health officials as well as Sonoma County’s continued advance to less restrictive coronavirus regulations.

“When the guidelines were changed to three feet, that meant cohorts don’t exist anymore and that our elementary schools should have gone back full time. Those are choices that Santa Rosa City Schools are not making,” she said. “You are abiding by a the MOU that is based on California public health guidance from January 2021 with no exceptions, with no adherence or regard if things change, which in a pandemic they are likely to do.”

District officials inked a return to work agreement with its 900-member teachers union in mid-March. It is the guiding document for a health and safety protocols on campuses.

“Parents are fed up,” Whelan said.

But Superintendent Diann Kitamura said that with more than 15,000 students in both elementary and secondary grades, Santa Rosa City Schools has different challenges than other districts. And she said the district’s strategy has kept students and staff safe, pointing to a number of positive COVID-19 tests that have emerged since schools reopened April 1. Had classrooms been at full capacity, entire rooms or schools might have been forced to shutter instead of just a single cohort.

“We closed a group B classroom elementary. The student had become infected ― community transmission, not in the school ― but because we are in the cohorts, the other half of the class can continue to do school,” she said.

She also pointed to athletics, which has also had a number of positive cases which have required quarantine. The most recent team quarantines include badminton at two schools, girls’ basketball at two schools and “potentially one basketball team for boys,” she said.

“So amidst all our protocols and mitigation and really trying to safeguard against these kinds of things, it’s happening,” she said of positive cases. “We can manage it, we can pinpoint and manage the quarantining, and continue on with other schools and play. But with everybody back, I don’t know that we could do this, I don’t know that we could be as precise.”

And Area 3 Trustee Alegria De La Cruz has argued that in the district’s push to open classroom doors in a hybrid model, many students whose living and family situations do not allow for a safe return to campus and who are staying in distance learning are losing out with new teachers and disrupted routines.

“I know that there are still many, many children who are in distance learning who are experiencing even more of reduction in the learning they have gotten this year because of how hard we have pushed to come back two half days a week and that’s not OK either,” she said. “Those costs are real.”

De La Cruz said she wants to see the district collect data on exactly why families and students are choosing to remain in distance learning. Half of all of the district’s middle and high school students opted to remain in distance learning either by selecting that option or by not replying to a survey and being put there by default. In elementary grades, about 25% of students will remain in distance learning.

“I agree that two days a week makes it impossible for working parents like me and my family to put our kids back in school and I do think five days week makes it easier on many parents to go back to school, but I really want to understand why people are still out,” she said last Wednesday. “And I do not believe we can be making decisions grounded in anecdotal information without having that deep connectivity to our community.”

Still, parents point to other districts in Sonoma County that appear more nimble and amendable to adjusting quicker to updated health and safety guidance.

Mary Hawkins, who has two kids at Proctor Terrace Elementary School, cheered the return to some in-person learning, but the instruction offered to her second and fifth grader in the three days they are not on campus has fallen off. Hawkins told board members during public comment last week she has considered pulling her kids out of the district.

“I implore you to give me a reason not to, don’t just give me empty promises,” she said. “At this point I don’t feel confident that they will go back in the fall for five days a week full time and I feel like that is a really minimum ask this far out in the pandemic, where we are, full vaccination of teachers. Honestly, I feel like it’s indefensible.”

Last week board members embraced a plan that calls for full-time, in-person instruction five days a week when school starts Aug. 12. In addition, the district has expanded its summer school schedule to accommodate more than 4,000 students in 16 programs. Those classes will be full time and in-person, according to district officials.

But with the focus on summer and fall schedules, any move to increase hours on campus before the school year ends June 3 for elementary students and June 4 for middle and high school students will not happen, officials said.

“No, they are not in school five days a week, and they are not in school four days a week and that’s very sad and it’s very painful and it’s painful to every single one of us. But please hang in there with us,” board president Laurie Fong said at the Wednesday meeting. “I am very proud of our district and at the same time we are very sorry that we can’t do more.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

