Parents brace for Cotati-Rohnert Park teacher strike

With the largest teacher strike to hit Sonoma County in five years looming this week, parents of thousands of children in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District are bracing for the latest potential disruption of classroom instruction two years into the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 300 teachers who are pressing the district for better pay are set to begin a strike Thursday if no deal is reached.

The anticipated upheaval, affecting at least 6,000 families, has parents wrestling with decisions on whether or not to send their children to campuses for dramatically reduced instruction.

Some campuses have announced plans for shorter school days, and the district is planning to bring in substitutes and lean on other school employees to keep classrooms open and safe.

Several parents said in interviews they plan to keep their kids at home in solidarity with the teachers.

Renee Olsen, mother of two students at University Elementary School at La Fiesta in Rohnert Park, plans to do just that.

Rohnert Park teachers protest in front of school board meeting for higher wages. If the board doesn’t act tonight they say they will strike on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zOu43vUn4O — PDJohnBurgess (@PDPhotoBurgess) March 9, 2022

“What they’re asking for isn’t unreasonable,” Olsen said. “They deserve a fair, living wage.”

District trustees were meeting Tuesday night in closed session to discuss the impasse with teachers, who were expected to rally outside beforehand.

Monday’s strike announcement came days after the release of an independent fact-finder’s report, in which a state-appointed neutral party recommended a three-year agreement with wage increases of 6%, 5% and a cost of living bump of 3.6% in the third year. Teachers, represented by the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, have been asking for the district to meet that recommendation of an approximate 14.6% raise over three years.

But meeting that proposal, while giving matching raises to the other unionized employees and district administrators, would drain district reserves and force it into a deficit within two years, said Superintendent Mayra Perez.

The district's latest offer is a 3% ongoing wage increase in the current year, plus a bonus equivalent to an additional 3% wage bump, for a total 6% increase. The district also offered 5% in 2022-23 and a wage increase equivalent to cost of living increases in ‘23-’24.

Parents were planning Tuesday to pull together to support teachers in various ways if Thursday’s predicted strike begins. Some intended to show up to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. school board meeting in support of the union’s demands, while others said they would join teachers on the picket line.

Several said they believed the district was misplacing its priorities if it declines or says it isn’t able to offer the pay raises at the level recommended by an independent fact-finder last week, which teachers are now demanding their employer meet.

“I want good, qualified teachers to continue educating my kids,” said Heather Cain, mother of a sixth-grade son at Lawrence Jones Middle School and a daughter in fourth grade at Marguerite Hahn Elementary School. Her family lives in Santa Rosa, but she purposefully chose to transfer her children to Cotati-Rohnert Park schools.

“At this point, I’m sure they’re going to strike,” Cain said of the teachers. “We prefer there to be a quicker resolution, but we will stick with them through the end.”

The union on Monday morning announced its intention to strike Thursday, after rejecting a three-year deal the school district offered after the state-appointed fact-finder’s report was published.

A strike would disrupt the lives of approximately 6,000 students and families in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, which is the third-largest district in Sonoma County.

Teachers have maintained the district’s offer is not in line with the fact-finder report, though the district argues it is. The parties have not met since Friday.

Valerie George, mother to two daughters at University Elementary School, said it is “definitely confusing” to determine which party is bringing the dispute to the point of strike.

“It’s confusing to try and figure out why they can’t find a middle ground,” she said. But after a moment’s pause, she added, “I don’t know why the district can’t just give (teachers) what they want.”

Mayra Perez, superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, has said the district is pushing its financial limits with the offer already on the table. Bumping up the first year’s pay increase to 6% and offering comparable raises to the district’s other two labor unions and its administrators would push the district into a deficit, she said Monday.