Parents charged in fentanyl death of Santa Rosa toddler delay entering pleas

The parents of a 15-month-old Santa Rosa girl believed to have died after ingesting fentanyl appeared together Wednesday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court, where they delayed entering pleas in the case.

Madison Bernard, 23, and Evan Frostick, 26, are both charged with murder and child cruelty for the May 9 death of their daughter, Charlotte Frostick, and are being held in custody without bail.

Last month, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office confirmed Charlotte died from “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

Wednesday morning Bernard and Frostick sat silently in court.

Bernard’s attorney, Rahul Balaram, who is newly assigned to the case, asked for more time to review the case and advise Bernard before entering a plea.

During the hearing, attorneys for Bernard and Frostick said they planned to file motions for release from custody at the next hearing, scheduled for Sept. 1.

Speaking outside the courtroom after the hearing, Balaram said he intends to ask that Bernard be released to rehab.

It was the first court appearance for Bernard since she surrendered to authorities on Monday after missing a court appearance Aug. 4, when prosecutors filed charges. Her whereabouts in that time were not explained in court Wednesday.

Bernard and Frostick were arrested May 9 but authorities released them days later pending further investigation into Charlotte’s cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.