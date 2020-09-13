Parents dig for hours, but are unable to find remains of missing teenager

A smell of death drapes over the unfinished two-story house on Calle Loma Alta on Tijuana's eastern side. Neighbors report sometimes hearing screams coming from the abandoned property.

Inside, the floor is littered with empty Coca-Cola bottles and dozens of children's toys and grade school notebooks. Clothes are piled everywhere. Partially burnt mattresses cover the door frames to several rooms.

In one, wooden planks are nailed to the floor with heavy chains piled on top. Stacks of different size stones are nearby with chains also attached to the rocks. A boulder, twice the size of a basketball, is marked with chiseled incisions.

Spray-painted in red in the corner are the words "Te Amo." I love you. Two Virgin de Guadalupe plaques are propped against the wall above the television set, illuminated by a working light bulb.

The remains of four teenage boys have been discovered on this property in recent months.

But not by police.

The bodies were unearthed by parents who regularly defy police orders in order to exhume the remains of their murdered children. The parents say the house in the Colonia Campos neighborhood belongs to a former Tijuana police officer. State officials declined to comment.

On Saturday, flustered Baja California police officers stood outside the property line, threatening to arrest the parents who partially barricaded themselves inside. The police took pictures of each person, including a dozen reporters, and noted all the license plates numbers of the vehicles parked outside.

Then, shortly before noon, a handful of officers breached the barricade and partially made their way onto the property. The parents and the police yelled back-and-forth at each other while some parents formed a line refusing to let the police advance, while other parents continued digging.

Jesus Varajas Chairezat, a U.S. citizen and member of the parent group, put out both hands, blocking the authorities with his body and yelling until they retreated.

One state officer, who declined to give his name, said authorities were very concerned the house would tumble down, as a handful of the parents took turns jack-hammering through its concrete foundation.

This particular parent group, Colectivo de Madres en Búsqueda de sus Tesoros Perdidos, or the Collective of Mothers Searching for their Lost Treasures, is among hundreds of coalitions that have formed throughout Mexico to help one another search for the remains of their missing children. They find safety in numbers and comfort each other during and after the searches.

It's a response to what they describe as failure by the Mexican government to investigate the cases of their missing children. More than 1,400 people have vanished in Baja California in the last decade, according to state figures.

Across Mexico, more than 61,000 citizens have disappeared from 2006 to 2019, federal figures show. The vast majority are young men in their early 20s, casualties of the country's soaring cartel-fueled violence.

"The Mexican government is not capable of protecting its citizens," explained Varajas, a Riverside resident and president of Buscando a Tolando, or Searching for Tolando, group. Tolando is his missing brother.

Varajas said the state prosecutor's office and the National Commission of Human Rights was supposed to accompany the parents on their search Saturday, but they backed out at the last minute. A state spokesman declined to respond. The National Commission of Human Rights did not return a request for comment.

"They ride around in their luxury SUVs protecting top government officials ... Why doesn't (Gov.) Jaime Bonilla come see what's going on here? Why doesn't he come help us find our kids?" he adds, his voice rising to a yell.

Bonilla did not respond to a request for comment posted Sunday to his daily news conference, which is streamed live online instead of in-person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the parents took turns drilling into the concrete Saturday, one of the mothers got an anonymous call from an Ensenada phone number with instructions on exactly where in the house to find the body of her son, Cesar.

A meter and a half under the foundation, on the right side of the bathroom, under a tarp and piles of trash, there she will find him, a man on the other end of the line tells her. She speaks with him politely, putting his voice on the speaker of the cellphone, so the other parents and reporters can also hear the instructions.

Barbara Martinez said she has to push aside her fear and anger, not just for herself but for the other parents whose children are also buried there. The man has told her there are four other corpses buried with her son, she explains.