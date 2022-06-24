Parents’ help with 1968 abortion was a privilege, Sonoma County activist says

Susan Collier Lamont, a well-known Sonoma County activist, knows she is privileged to have received a medically sound abortion in 1968.

At the time, she was a sophomore at Brown University and the right to federal abortion was not yet established by Roe v. Wade. Her parents offered to help, Collier Lamont said.

They asked friends for references for someone who could preform the procedure, though worries about the safety risks that came with illegal abortion in the U.S. pushed them to find another option, Collier Lamont said.

Her father had a work trip to Japan and was allowed to bring a spouse. Instead, he took his daughter, Collier Lamont.

“I felt relieved that this was happening, and I felt the absurdity of having to go to another country to do this,” she said of her abortion, which was preformed at a Tokyo medical clinic a month after she found out she was pregnant.

Now, with a 6-3 majority of the U.S. Supreme Court clearing the way Friday for states to once again outlaw abortion, Collier Lamont is concerned about the perils, including physical risks and financial toll, another generation of Americans will face to deal with unwanted pregnancies.

She called on supporters of abortion rights to do all they could to help others access abortion care if they wanted it.

“I didn’t have to think about the money, I didn’t have to think about having the support from my family,” Collier Lamont said. “I’m so infuriated that women would be put in that position, it’s just horrifying that such a life-changing thing would be so precarious.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.