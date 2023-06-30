Parking fees at Casa Grande lot? City, state working on plan

The California State Parks system is working with city of Sonoma officials and others in the community as it explores the possibility of charging fees for parking in the Casa Grande lot, north of Sonoma Plaza.

“We have not yet come to a decision and are working toward solutions that achieve the goals of both the state park and community,” said Matthew Allen, deputy district superintendent of the California State Parks’ Bay Area District.

“We are still in conversations regarding management of the parking lot.”

The 7,200-square-foot lot has 140 parking spaces and is heavily used by community members and tourists who visit Sonoma State Historic Park and other nearby locations.

Sonoma Mayor Sandra Lowe called Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office to express discontent with the state’s plan to begin to charge for parking in the lot sometime this year.

“As we do not have paid parking anywhere in the city, I am opposed to this plan,” she said. “The impact on the neighborhoods and the Plaza will be more cars — people seeking free parking instead of paying.”

Lowe said she impressed upon the governor’s staff that the location of Sonoma State Historic Park — in the heart of Sonoma — is very different from other state parks.

“I am hoping we can find a compromise,” she said.

Sonoma City Manager David Guhin added, “We will continue to work with State Parks on potential alternatives and work to align the parking site and strategy with an overall parking plan for the Plaza.”

Allen said the parking fee charged in the Casa Grande lot has not yet been determined, but a typical day use fee for parks in the Bay Area District is $8 (payable via a mobile app).

Many pass options would be available, including a $125 day use annual pass, which provides vehicle entrance to 112 state parks, including many popular destination parks and Northern California beaches.

No estimate has been given of potential parking revenues from the Casa Grande lot, but Allen said that the money would be used to cover the costs of restoration, rehabilitation and improvement of the state park system and its natural, historic and visitor-serving resources that enhance visitation.

The revenues would also fund seasonal employees that provide public services.

In a letter to state representatives, Sonoma Valley resident Hugh McBride said charging for parking would pose “great hardship and stress” to many seniors in the community, including some of the 570 members of the Sonoma Bocce League who play on courts adjacent to the parking lot every day of the week.

“We are an aging group of individuals,” he wrote. “Many of the members are seniors with handicaps and on fixed incomes who cannot afford to pay $150 in additional fees in order to participate in the sport, one of the few exercise options available to them.”

Free passes to California state parks are available to the general public through the California State Library system, as well as to low-income families and individuals, distinguished veterans and others.

The California State Parks system previously charged a day use parking fee to provide revenue to support the costs of managing and maintaining the park, but in 2007, the city of Sonoma began leasing the lot to make it free.

The city terminated the lease in 2012 and ever since, the state parks system has kept the lot free while the city of Sonoma has been working on a management plan to address downtown parking challenges.

Mark Bodenhamer, CEO of Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he has been aware the state was considering implementing paid parking at the Casa Grande lot for at least a couple years.

“Most busy state parks have been charging for parking for years, and new technology has made it easier to manage these systems, so it’s no surprise they are monetizing those spots,” he said.

He noted it costs money to own, operate and maintain parking spaces and that people are often willing to pay for parking, so owners of parking lots miss out on potential revenue if they don’t collect some payment for their use.

Bodenhamer isn’t overly concerned with paid parking as a concept, but is troubled that if the Casa Grande lot charges for parking while Sonoma Plaza spaces are free, far more cars would be circling the plaza to find a free spot.

He added that nobody enjoys paying for parking, especially in Sonoma, where residents are accustomed to ample free parking.

“However, it’s probably inevitable that the Casa Grande lot — and at some point, Sonoma Plaza street parking — will go to a paid system,” Bodenhamer said.

“Ideally, those will be operated as part of a cohesive plan that manages all of the parking spaces thoughtfully to encourage more efficient use of spaces.”

Tim Zahner, CEO of Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, said it is likely that charging for parking in the Casa Grande lot would not have a major impact on tourism.

“As long as the cost is reasonable, easy to understand and easy to pay, I don’t see it having a large effect on tourism,” he said. “Requiring the downloading of apps or novel methods could be a deterrent, though.”

Zahner said for residents and businesses, it points to the need for continued improvement for both non-vehicle options for employees.

“For example, longer hours and improve bus connections to the Plaza, as well as a way for employees and residents to purchase parking passes at an affordable rate and find other places to park nearby,” he said.

He added that the lot on First Street East and Blue Wing Drive, which is controlled by Sonoma County, is relatively underused by people visiting the Sonoma Plaza area.

The Casa Grande lot is one of the focal points as the city considers options to address its parking issues.

The city’s overall and downtown parking policies are in the planning stages and will be reviewed by the Sonoma Planning Commission on an undetermined date. If approved by the commission, they would need to be passed by the City Council.

Also, in an effort to make the Sonoma Plaza area less dependent on cars, the Sonoma Planning Commission voted on June 15 to reduce the number of off-street parking spaces required for Sonoma Plaza businesses, school, places of worship and housing.

Businesses would be asked to make room for bicycle parking as part of a large effort to make the area more walkable and reduce carbon emissions. The plan now requires the approval of the City Council.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.