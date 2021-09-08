Parking fees could be coming to national park sites in San Francisco and Marin counties

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area is considering introducing parking fees at seven parks and sites in San Francisco and Marin counties to help pay for the costs to provide operations for the growing numbers of visitors at parks, the agency said in a statement.

If the fees go into effect, visitors would be charged $3 an hour with a maximum of $10 a day at Baker Beach, Lands End, Sutro Heights, Navy Memorial, China Beach, Rodeo Beach and Fort Cronkhite and Stinson Beach. These fees would be in effect daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New fees for evening tours at the Point Bonita Light house are also being proposed: $16 for adults, $8 for seniors, $10 for children.

The fees are being met with mixed reactions.

"To me that sounds a little steep. Especially if you're someone who comes and walks your dog every day," Jackie Ferris of San Francisco told KTVU.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic when many people turned to the outdoors to escape their homes, the recreation area saw 12.4 million people at its sites in 2020. The large crowds translate into higher costs for increased trash removal, beach cleanup and traffic control.

The parks service said the fees would also help pay for visitor protection services including ocean safety operations.

"The park is planning to use fee monies, for example, to fund the replacement of the Stinson Beach lifeguard tower and the removal of sand at Ocean Beach to maintain visitor and emergency vehicle access," the agency said.

If the fees are approved, they would be be phased-in lot by lot over several years, beginning to take effect as early as mid 2022.

The National Park Service is calling on the public for comment on the fees through Sept. 26. Email comments to to goga_business@nps.gov or call 415-561-4700.