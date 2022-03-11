Parole denied for Santa Rosa man imprisoned for raping his own daughters

A Santa Rosa man serving a 33-year prison sentence for raping his two teenage daughters has been denied parole, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Convicted in 2000, Pastor Garcia’s parole hearing was held on Tuesday at San Quentin State Prison.

Thursday’s denial means he will not be eligible for parole for five years, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of rape involving his 14- and 15-year-old daughters. Both girls became pregnant and had abortions, officials said.

“This inmate caused unimaginable pain and suffering to not only his two direct victims, but to his entire extended family,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

Garcia’s guilty plea took place while he was serving a prison sentence for a previous conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had two previous convictions involving possession and transportation of drugs for sales.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi