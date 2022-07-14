Parole denied for Santa Rosa woman convicted in DUI fatality

Parole was denied Wednesday for a convicted Santa Rosa woman who was under the influence of cocaine when she chased her boyfriend and killed a motorist 10 years ago.

Heather Anne Howell, 38 attended a hearing Wednesday with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s parole board. She has so far served 10 years of a 15-year sentence.

On July 14, 2012, she struck and killed Santa Rosa resident Jesse Garcia, 56, during “an alcohol and cocaine-fueled road rage incident,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

“Ms. Howell continues to pose an unreasonable risk to the public and, as such, the denial of parole was the only acceptable outcome,” Ravitch said.

According to the DA’s Office, the parole board attributed its decision to the crash having involved substance abuse, domestic violence, stalking and reckless disregard for the community.

The board also concluded Howell has shown “criminal thinking” while incarcerated, including fighting and taking measures to avoid court-ordered restitution, according to the DA’s office.

Howell got into an argument with her boyfriend and pursued him during a “miles-long, high-speed chase” through Santa Rosa, Ravitch’s office said.

She was under the influence of cocaine and marijuana and had a 0.11% blood-alcohol level.

Witnesses testified Howell pumped her fist, yelled “yee-haw” out her Acura’s window as she chased her boyfriend’s motorcycle, and held her hand in the shape of a gun.

The chase ended on Hall Road when Howell crashed into Garcia’s 1969 Triumph convertible. He was trapped underneath his flipped car as it was engulfed in flames.

Garcia died at the scene.

A jury convicted Howell of reckless driving and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated but was hung on a more serious count of second-degree murder. A second trial ended in September 2014 with a conviction.

Howell, who had a previous DUI conviction, was sentenced later that year.

