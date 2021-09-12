Participants of annual Tour de Fuzz honor first responders who died on 9/11

The annual Tour de Fuzz bike ride on Saturday helped raise almost $100,000 for Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Service in Sonoma County at Ursuline High School, but the first responders who died on 9/11 were on everyone’s minds.

“9/11 seems like it was just yesterday,” said teary-eyed participant, Terri Abruzzo, “Over time people forget and this is an amazing event to remember what happened.”

Abruzzo was one of the approximately 500 participants who took a moment of silence to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

She was also among the 1,500 bike riders, made up of law enforcement workers and their supporters, who chose between a 30K, 60K and 100K bike ride and were rewarded with catered barbecue at the finish line.

Terri Abruzzo, left, and Julie Butler of Concord, pause with prayer with the rest of the Tour de Fuzz participants as the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks are observed, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

The fundraiser occurs every second Saturday of September, except for last year due to COVID-19 concerns, said Gail Andrade Ahlas, president of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Board. She added that this year marks the event’s 12th anniversary as the sole revenue generator for Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Service in Sonoma County,

The event was so popular, it sold out within a month, said Steve Potter, co-organizer of Tour de Fuzz and secretary of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Board.

“For me, it’s such a joy to see all these people enjoying our hard work,” Potter said, as he motioned to the lively crowd of law-enforcement personnel and supporters enjoying barbecue and beer under the canopies.

The event requires over 200 volunteers to run, and “we couldn’t do it without them,” Potter said.

Eric Krimm, a retired officer and police trainer who completed the 100 kilometer bike ride, said for him, the ride was an opportunity to reflect on 9/11, having lost two friends in the terrorist attacks.

“9/11 — it’s not just about the law enforcement officers, but there were people from all walks of life who we lost on that day,” Krimm said.

“We’re lucky to be here and to support our fellow officers,” he added.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkle.