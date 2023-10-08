Early conceptual plans for the former Sonoma County hospital campus on Chanate Road didn’t appear to pass muster among hundreds of Santa Rosa residents who turned up in person and online to get a first look at the project.

The discussion Monday, at what was billed as a neighborhood meeting but was held at City Hall due to the expected crowd, served as the first public test for the new owners of the complex — and it showed a large gulf between what residents are willing to accept and what the developers propose building on the site.

For close to two hours, developers were hit with a barrage of comments from residents opposed to any large-scale project that would add hundreds of new homes, potentially clogging narrow, winding Chanate Road during any disaster evacuation, they said.

Critics also raised concerns a project could make it tougher to access fire insurance in the northeast hillside neighborhood, impact water resources and wildlife and strain local schools.

There appeared to be little middle ground among the presenters and most of the public, and without concessions from either side it’s unclear how developers will close that gap.

Iyad “Eddie” Haddad, the Las Vegas developer heading the project, said environmental studies will ultimately determine what is appropriate for the site.

“It’s early in the process and we need to advance to the next stage to be able to do these studies and come back with determinants so people are not just guessing whether something will work or not,” he said after the meeting. “The science will dictate what can and cannot be done on this site.”

Detailed site plans haven’t yet been submitted but the team envisions a mix of for-rent and for-sale apartments, townhomes and single-family homes on the 72-acre property, which has sat mostly vacant since the primary occupant Sutter Health relocated nearly a decade ago.

Haddad purchased the property from Sonoma County in December 2021 for $15.05 million.

Monday’s meeting came as developers work to file an application with Santa Rosa to amend the property’s land-use designation and zoning to accommodate future housing — up to 878 units if the proposed changes are approved, making for one of the largest residential projects within the city in a generation or more.

That will trigger an exhaustive environmental study and residents will have several opportunities to weigh in on plans as the project moves through the development process.

Developers on Monday insisted they’re well aware of residents’ long-standing concerns. They characterized the property as a blank slate and said they want to work hand-in-hand with the community to develop a plan that everyone can get behind.

It didn’t assuage surrounding neighbors, many who argued the allowable density under the developers’ proposed changes shows the team isn’t listening.

“I don’t think you’re at all in line with what the neighborhood actually wants,” said Brian Mills, who lost his home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which burned within blocks of the Chanate property. The neighborhood was designed to accommodate low-density housing, not apartments, he said.

“I do hope that you do hold yourself to your comments and to your pledge to listen to us and understand what’s actually wanted and needed in that area and not create some amazingly out of step and out place development that will cause nothing but chaos and problems,” he said.

The close scrutiny and even outright opposition is no surprise for Haddad’s team, after residents banded together to push back on prior redevelopment attempts in past years, even sinking a previous developer’s purchase deal with a lawsuit.

But it’s likely to be much tougher for residents to mount a successful challenge now that the property is privately owned, especially if the developers’ land use and zoning application is approved.

Haddad, addressing the audience at the end of the meeting, thanked residents for their feedback but cautioned that developers have a vested stake and say in the process, too.

“It’s not like we want to come and shove a whole bunch of homes down your community,” he said. “But we have rights, too. Property owners have rights.”

Council member Victoria Fleming, whose northeast District 4 includes the property, said Friday the developer’s comments showed a lack of understanding or compassion for the trauma area residents have experienced though she didn’t weigh in on the proposal itself.

“He’s going to have to demonstrate both through words and actions that he comprehends the real dangers that residents live with in that area,” she said.