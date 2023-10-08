Parties far apart in first public discussion on proposed redevelopment of former Chanate Road campus in Santa Rosa

Residents are likely to support a project with far less homes than what developers hope to build on the site in Santa Rosa’s northeast hillside.|
PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 8, 2023, 7:00AM

Early conceptual plans for the former Sonoma County hospital campus on Chanate Road didn’t appear to pass muster among hundreds of Santa Rosa residents who turned up in person and online to get a first look at the project.

The discussion Monday, at what was billed as a neighborhood meeting but was held at City Hall due to the expected crowd, served as the first public test for the new owners of the complex — and it showed a large gulf between what residents are willing to accept and what the developers propose building on the site.

For close to two hours, developers were hit with a barrage of comments from residents opposed to any large-scale project that would add hundreds of new homes, potentially clogging narrow, winding Chanate Road during any disaster evacuation, they said.

Critics also raised concerns a project could make it tougher to access fire insurance in the northeast hillside neighborhood, impact water resources and wildlife and strain local schools.

There appeared to be little middle ground among the presenters and most of the public, and without concessions from either side it’s unclear how developers will close that gap.

Iyad “Eddie” Haddad, the Las Vegas developer heading the project, said environmental studies will ultimately determine what is appropriate for the site.

“It’s early in the process and we need to advance to the next stage to be able to do these studies and come back with determinants so people are not just guessing whether something will work or not,” he said after the meeting. “The science will dictate what can and cannot be done on this site.”

Detailed site plans haven’t yet been submitted but the team envisions a mix of for-rent and for-sale apartments, townhomes and single-family homes on the 72-acre property, which has sat mostly vacant since the primary occupant Sutter Health relocated nearly a decade ago.

Haddad purchased the property from Sonoma County in December 2021 for $15.05 million.

Monday’s meeting came as developers work to file an application with Santa Rosa to amend the property’s land-use designation and zoning to accommodate future housing — up to 878 units if the proposed changes are approved, making for one of the largest residential projects within the city in a generation or more.

That will trigger an exhaustive environmental study and residents will have several opportunities to weigh in on plans as the project moves through the development process.

Developers on Monday insisted they’re well aware of residents’ long-standing concerns. They characterized the property as a blank slate and said they want to work hand-in-hand with the community to develop a plan that everyone can get behind.

It didn’t assuage surrounding neighbors, many who argued the allowable density under the developers’ proposed changes shows the team isn’t listening.

“I don’t think you’re at all in line with what the neighborhood actually wants,” said Brian Mills, who lost his home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which burned within blocks of the Chanate property. The neighborhood was designed to accommodate low-density housing, not apartments, he said.

“I do hope that you do hold yourself to your comments and to your pledge to listen to us and understand what’s actually wanted and needed in that area and not create some amazingly out of step and out place development that will cause nothing but chaos and problems,” he said.

The close scrutiny and even outright opposition is no surprise for Haddad’s team, after residents banded together to push back on prior redevelopment attempts in past years, even sinking a previous developer’s purchase deal with a lawsuit.

But it’s likely to be much tougher for residents to mount a successful challenge now that the property is privately owned, especially if the developers’ land use and zoning application is approved.

Haddad, addressing the audience at the end of the meeting, thanked residents for their feedback but cautioned that developers have a vested stake and say in the process, too.

“It’s not like we want to come and shove a whole bunch of homes down your community,” he said. “But we have rights, too. Property owners have rights.”

Council member Victoria Fleming, whose northeast District 4 includes the property, said Friday the developer’s comments showed a lack of understanding or compassion for the trauma area residents have experienced though she didn’t weigh in on the proposal itself.

“He’s going to have to demonstrate both through words and actions that he comprehends the real dangers that residents live with in that area,” she said.

Dozens of residents in the meeting recounted their experience attempting to evacuate their homes during the October firestorm six years ago only to get stuck in traffic.

The testimonies showed the searing experience for many in that neighborhood — and the fear many have of what will come with possibly hundreds or thousands of new residents added to the mix.

A resident who identified himself only as Greg said those concerns weigh heavily on residents.

“If you think 800 units can go in this lot, you guys don’t get it,” he said. “We were trapped that night. We aren’t pleading for our safety, we are pleading for our lives. I hope you consider it.”

Some speakers raised concerns that the new project could make it more difficult for current and future residents to access fire insurance, leaving them vulnerable during the next disaster.

Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said the region has made significant improvements to emergency preparedness and response since 2017 that have led to more efficient evacuations and earlier notifications for residents. Work to clear brush along evacuation routes and new building standards requiring more defensible space around homes could help lower the fire risk, too.

Haddad said the project could help diversify housing options in the city’s northeast and make a dent in the region’s housing shortage.

While some residents conceded there’s a critical need for housing across the city, many said or suggested that the project developers are pursuing would be better suited downtown.

Some residents said they favored a plan that prioritized very low density housing and more parks and recreation amenities. Some said they’d like to see job training programs or other business uses.

Several residents supported an idea for the developer and the city to work out a land swap where the city would buy the Chanate Road property in exchange for land downtown where Haddad could build his project. Such an offer has not been made, Haddad said.

Beyond disaster concerns, residents questioned whether it was responsible to build more housing following years of water shortages and as additional dry years are forecast. They also questioned how developers would handle potential archaeological and culturally significant resources on the site during redevelopment.

Liz Lockett, who lives on Hidden Valley Drive, said the wooded areas surrounding the property are home to rich wildlife that would be impacted by the development and lamented the loss of the open space that provides a buffer between neighborhoods in that area.

“This is a really rich location,” Lockett said. “Are we going to pave over Golden Gate Park in San Francisco because they need more housing?"

Speaking after the meeting, Haddad said he wasn’t surprised by the comments and said such concerns have been raised in conversations with the neighborhood group Friends of Chanate and other immediate neighbors of the site.

But he said the comments don’t necessarily reflect the concerns or needs of the city as a whole and a broader discussion would show there is interest in a project that will address housing needs.

City planners will circulate the land use and rezoning application with various departments once filed and will also consult with outside agencies, such as the schools and local tribes as the project moves forward.

The city also will begin the process of hiring a consultant to review the proposal for compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act. Such studies look at potential significant impacts of construction on water resources, air quality and other environmental factors, traffic, safety and evacuation, noise and public safety.

Friends of Chanate, in an email blast Friday, said the overwhelming turnout at the meeting showed how important this is.

“We believe that it is important that both Santa Rosa and the property owners heard all of our concerns,” the group wrote. “We will need everyone’s help to ensure an acceptable outcome for all of us.”

Haddad said residents should wait for the results of the study before making a final judgment.

"There is nothing to be concerned about,“ he said. ”When we get the data, we will adjust accordingly.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

