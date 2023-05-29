Against the backdrop of a severe affordable housing crunch, a partnership between a Santa Rosa business association and a Silicon Valley nonprofit has quietly invested nearly $5 million in housing for lower income Sonoma County residents.

Since 2021, the nonprofit Sonoma County Housing Fund has leveraged $2 million in grants from Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa into a $4.6 million investment to get four affordable housing projects off the ground — in Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Windsor — totaling 353 housing units.

Loans for three more projects totaling 230 combined affordable units are due to close soon, said Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, which in 2019 partnered with Housing Trust Silicon Valley — a San Jose-based nonprofit community lender that invests across the Bay Area.

“Most chambers (of commerce) talk about affordable housing or advocate for affordable housing, and that's great — we do too,” said Rumble, who is seeking new investors for the fund. “But I wanted this chamber to actually contribute to the solution.”

The fund will mostly benefit residents who earn up to 60% of the region’s area median income, or up to $71,280 for a family of four in Sonoma County. One project is for people earning up to 80% of the median income, said Rumble, while another will be for workforce housing at the level of 140% of area median income.

As the loans are repaid, the funds get recycled into new developments. Rumble wouldn’t divulge loan terms, but said they’re “lower than anything available commercially.”

The loans are offered at critical points in the process, often when companies are seeking funding to move projects toward approval.

“To date, we have focused on financing predevelopment costs because those costs can be expensive and a barrier to developers,” said Rumble. Such costs, he said, include land acquisition, site preparation, environmental, design/architecture, entitlement process, mitigation work, and other “activities leading up to concrete being poured and vertical construction.”

Under the partnership arrangement, the Metro Chamber secures local investments and targets development projects. Housing Trust Silicon Valley raises money to match those investments, then underwrites, approves, and administers the loans. The Metro Chamber doesn’t make a profit and instead uses the interest income to cover transaction costs, Rumble said.

“Our two organizations have leveraged our expertise, relationships, knowledge and resources to provide greater access to capital, which has resulted in more homes being created,” said Noni Ramos, Housing Trust’s CEO.

‘More aspirational than realistic’

Rumble said that his goal after forming the Sonoma County Housing Fund was to raise $10 million for the fund. Though that remains his five-year goal, it’s a stiffer challenge than he foresaw.

“It was more aspirational than realistic when we launched the fund,” Rumble said. “I believe it’s such a good and powerful idea that I thought we’d have people lining up at our door to invest.”

Rumble suspects that hasn’t happened because business associations like Santa Rosa Metro Chamber aren’t typically involved in funding housing development.

“We’re the only chamber of commerce in the country that does this, as far as I know,” he said. “I think that, combined with somewhat of a lack of awareness of what we do, make it harder than I’d hoped to raise the funds.”

The untested format of the housing fund did not deter Kaiser Permanente, which first contributed $1 million in 2019. The health care giant has invested in affordable housing for years, and, in Sonoma County, it has been an extra priority since the 2017 wildfires destroyed 5,334 homes locally.

In addition to its investment in the Metro Chamber’s housing fund, Kaiser has made $11 million in low interest loans and $7 million in grants toward housing in Sonoma County since 2017.

“When we look at social drivers of health outcomes, housing insecurity has been prioritized not just for us locally but as an enterprise at a national level. And so we really do have a big strategy around affordable housing and permanent supportive resources for the vulnerable,” said Alena Wall, public affairs director for Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Service Area.

“When we were looking at opportunities to make an impact in this space, specifically as we recover from the fires, (the housing fund) aligned not just with our national priorities, but with what we were seeing in the local needs assessment,” Wall said. “It was very exciting for us to know our dollar could be stretched immediately.”

When the housing fund stood up its first projects, Kaiser Permanente — which in a statement said it has not invested directly with any other chambers of commerce — knew its Sonoma County investment was a success and moved ahead with its second $1 million grant in 2021, Wall said.

“For us, it's getting these apartments online for the public to live in. The fact that they broke ground and occupancy, for us is a huge win. We’re seeing a return on our investment,” Wall said.

Rumble said that with four, and soon seven, projects underway, the fund has hopefully reached a turning point.

“We’ve been able to demonstrate that we’ve been good stewards of these dollars, we’re investing them in projects that actually get built,” he said. “I’m hoping with these proven results that we’ll find a bit more confidence” among potential investors.

Sonoma County Housing Fund projects underway > Siesta Senior Apartments, 171 Siesta Way, Sonoma: 92 units > Del Corazón Apartments, 1885 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa: 77 units > Stony Point Flats, 2268 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa: 50 units > Shiloh Terrace, 6011 Shiloh Road and 6050 Redwood Highway, Windsor: 134 units

