Waving sippy cups filled with cereal and jiggling toys in front of their faces, a crowd of parents attempted to coerce a dozen toddlers to crawl across a stretch of grass at a diaper derby on Saturday.

The crowd at La Plaza Park in Cotati cheered as two of the kids quickly took off to gain an early head start as others in the group crawled sideways or even in the opposite direction.

A few never got off the starting line and one got a little help from two older kids.

The diaper derby was one of the most anticipated events at Saturday’s 30th Cotati Kids Day Parade and Festival which drew an estimated 2,000 people to downtown throughout the day.

Cotati Recreation Manager Ashley Wilson said the festival provides an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the community.

“If you look around, everyone is happy,” Wilson said. “It’s like a big birthday party for the whole community.”

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. with a free pancake breakfast at Church of the Oaks and was followed by a short parade.

Grand marshal Ryan Heinke, an officer with the Cotati Police Department, led a contingent of local businesses, school groups, dance troupes and sports teams in a convertible 1933 turquoise Ford Roadster.

The theme of Saturday’s event was “Surf’s Up Cotati,” marking the arrival of summer just as warmer temperatures began moving into the region.

Participants, many decked out in colorful Hawaiian shirts, blasted summer classics by the Beach Boys and Katrina and the Waves’ “Walking on Sunshine” as they walked past hundreds of residents who lined the parade route from Cotati City Hall to La Plaza Park where a panel of judges awaited.

Music to My Ears, a Cotati music center that offers private lessons and musical theater productions, earned the distinction of “best of parade” for their beach-themed display.

Owner Christa Durand said the parade is a great opportunity for students to showcase their talent and is one of the biggest outreach events the studio participates in.

Students just completed a run of “The Little Mermaid and will perform ”Finding Nemo“ in the fall, so the group was able to incorporate props and other materials from the set into their float, Durand said.

The Kids Day Parade and Festival started in 1993 and is believed to have replaced another summer festival that honored local Indigenous.

The theme that first year was Barney after the popular PBS kids series featuring a purple dinosaur that first aired the year before.

Nonprofit groups, such as the Cotati Chamber of Commerce, and volunteers helped organize the event in the early years and the city took it over in 2016.

Wilson said the event has grown since then, in part because there’s something for everyone.

After the parade, families packed La Plaza Park, eating corn dogs and other fair food, browsing craft booths and watching performances from local dance, theater and musical groups.

There were pony rides for the kids, face painting and a variety of games.

Jessie and Joey Ngo looked on as their children Michael, 7, and Maddy, 9, took turns tossing small orange and yellow rings at three cones lined up on the grass.

For Maddy, her favorite part was seeing the puppies at the North Bay Animal Services booth and spinning the wheel for prizes at several of the tables.

The event is a great way to catch up with friends and school peers and each year they walk as a family in the parade, said Jessie Ngo, a native of Cotati who participated in the parade when she was younger.

This year the family decorated their wagon to match the beach theme and walked the route with their “surfer dog” Luna, a Chihuahua and Poodle mix.

“It’s a big family event,” she said. “We’re always so excited.”

