Passenger cited in alleged attack on airline worker at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO – A 47-year-old Montgomery, Texas, man has been cited in connection with an attack on a United Airlines employee at San Francisco International Airport, officials said.

The incident unfolded just before midnight Sunday at Terminal 3, according to separate statements issued by the airline and the San Francisco Police Department.

The airline said the man assaulted a customer service employee while boarding a flight to Houston.

“This customer’s behavior was unacceptable,” the airline said. “He has been banned from future United Airlines flights and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation.”

The passenger was detained in the terminal. Police said he was cited and released for battery.

Another passenger, Naya Jimenez, recorded video of the incident, ABC7 News reported. Jimenez told the station the passenger was angry because an airline employee asked his wife, and then him, to move out of her assigned seat. He then appeared to punch the worker several times.

The passenger also opened an emergency exit and looked as though he was going to jump down, the station reported.

Anyone with information related to the case can call the SFPD anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444.