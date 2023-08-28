The passenger of an SUV died early Sunday after the vehicle went off a road near St. Helena and overturned multiple times, authorities said.

The driver, 54-year-old Stephen Patterson, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following the crash near State Route 128 and Lower Chiles Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

CHP responded about 5:50 a.m. to the collision.

Investigators later determined the SUV, a GMC Yukon, was headed east on State Route 128 when the driver was unable to navigate a left curve in the road. The Yukon drifted off the road and overturned multiple times down the embankment, the release said.

The passenger died from their injuries. Their identity will be released by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office after family is notified.

Patterson suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he remained Monday morning.

He is expected to recover and eventually be booked into the Napa County jail, CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson said.

Patterson is facing a $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is encouraged to call the Napa CHP office at 707-699-6300 and ask for Officer S. Herrera.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.