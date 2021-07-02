Patriotism in 2021: What it means to people across Sonoma County

America’s 245th birthday comes at a time of deep discord in the country, seven months after an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, some of its members intent on overturning a presidential election.

Many invoked patriotism as a motive.

After she turned away from the flag at the recent U.S. Olympic Trials, hammer thrower Gwen Berry was condemned by some as un-American. Others applauded what they viewed as a righteous – and profoundly American – protest.

Closer to home, some outraged citizens regard drought-induced fireworks prohibitions as an infringement of their right to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Seldom in the nation’s history have notions of what constitutes patriotism been so starkly opposed. That became even clearer this week, as The Press Democrat asked a cross section of people around Sonoma County to sound off on the subject of patriotism.

We spoke with veterans and public servants, a history teacher and a high school student deeply involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. We talked to a 66-year-old Mexican American woman who recently became a U.S. citizen and who declared, unprompted, that she would happily lay down her life for her country.

We were told by a 26-year-old Dreamer, brought to America as a baby but so far denied a path to legal residency here, “I almost feel like I’m not allowed to be patriotic.”

Most agreed that the republic has lately fallen short of its ideals – that it is, as Petaluma resident and Korean War veteran Paul Lewis put it, “broken.” What they don’t agree on is how it’s broken, or what needs fixing first.

And that, in its way, is very American.

‘How do we make it better?’

Elsie Allen graduate Yahaira Lopez just spent a week in Kauai, and that’s a good thing. Few are more deserving of some island time than the full-time dental hygienist who is also taking classes to become a registered nurse. Like others in the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program that lets them stay in the country, even as it denies them citizenship, she lives in a vexing limbo.

Her discomfort is magnified during this holiday.

There are times, Lopez allowed, when the notion of patriotism, and how some Americans express it, makes her uncomfortable. Sometimes, when driving, she said, “I’ll see cars or trucks with American flags, and I almost feel an undercurrent of fear.”

Certain expressions of patriotism come across, to her, as a “blind idealism” that is loud, aggressive and accompanied, she believes, by “certain ideas about immigrants.”

“You should love your country,” she said. “But it’s just as important to acknowledge its shortcomings, and to ask, ‘How do we make it better?’ Because it clearly hasn’t worked” as well for some people as it has for others.

Despite the obstacles facing her, Lopez is thankful to be here.

“America is still the land of opportunity,” she said. “It’s why my family came here.”

Yes, she pays federal taxes. No, as a DACA recipient she can’t receive federal benefits, like Social Security or college financial aid. And she’s fine with that.

“I’m happy to contribute to society,” she said. “I love the thought that people who are less fortunate, or maybe have just fallen on hard times, will get that assistance” — even if some of those she’s helping object to her presence in the United States.

“If you put me Mexico, they’re going to know I’m not from Mexico,” she said. “But I’m here, and they know I’m not American.”

It’s hard to be a patriot in limbo.

Remembering classmates’ sacrifices

Each Memorial Day, Paul Lewis visits the grave sites of Robert Baur, Joseph Mendonca and George Poe. Like them, he graduated from Petaluma High School, then fought in the Korean War.

Unlike them, Lewis made it home.

Communing with the fallen, Lewis reflects on the fact that Mendonca never got another chance “to drive his convertible up and down the main street,” or take over his family’s dairy ranch. He remembers Poe as a football star, “a good looking Irish kid with a Chevy coupe and a girlfriend built like a brick pagoda.” Poe enlisted in the Marines and was killed on Pork Chop Hill.

Conscripted into the Army, Cpl. Paul Lewis ended up on the other side of “Pork Chop,” he said. Now 88, he vividly recalls being sent out on perilous night patrols, “where you’re walking slow, waiting, listening, not talking much.

The hours pass, and you head back to your base, the sun’s coming up, now you can see the guard shack, and as you get closer, you see the flag flying over it.

“And you’re thinking: ‘I’m home. I’m gonna be able to climb into my own bunk, maybe get a hot meal.’ The flag meant that. It meant I’d made through another walk in the park” — the soldiers’ tongue-in-cheek description of those recon missions — “and Charlie didn’t shoot a hole in my ass.”