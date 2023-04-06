Paul Day, former police chief for Windsor, Sonoma, dies at 67

To many, Paul Douglas Day was a poised, take-charge cop known for his calm demeanor under the most trying of circumstances.

To his family and friends, he was a humble man who demonstrated impeccable integrity and courage on a daily basis.

And to his kids, he was the consummate dad, goofy and fun but always rock solid.

Day died April 1 after a long, valiant battle with early onset Parkinson’s disease. The Sonoma Valley resident was 67.

An Army veteran, he worked in law enforcement with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years, rising from deputy to chief of police for the town of Windsor in 2002 and the city of Sonoma in 2005.

In the 1980s, he twice was credited with saving lives. He was awarded a silver Medal of Valor for rescuing a resident from a house fire and helping firefighters battle the blaze. He and a fellow deputy revived an unconscious 2-year-old girl after she nearly drowned in her family’s swimming pool.

Mike Cahill, a former fire chief in Sonoma County, met Day several decades ago. “Paul was always one of my favorite folks that I worked with,” Cahill said.

“He represented law enforcement in a way I always felt it needed to be done. He never led with his badge.”

Cahill recalls Day had a “calming, very professional” manner, someone who stood out in the best way.

Day retired from full-time employment in 2007 and then worked part-time as a Napa County court bailiff to cover the costs of his young daughters’ education. Day left the field when Parkinson’s reared its debilitating symptoms.

During his long career, Day worked on bicycle and motorcycle patrols, served as a SWAT sniper, boating safety and enforcement officer, a helicopter observer and as a field training officer.

His assignments extended throughout much of the county, including substations in Sonoma Valley, Roseland, Guerneville and Lake Sonoma.

He supervised deputies, managed multimillion-dollar budgets and served on numerous committees.

He was proudest, however, of his family. He married a local newspaper editor, Joan Casserly, and became a father at 43. The couple had two daughters, Fiona, 24, and Kiera, 19.

“He plunged into parenthood,” his wife said. “He put everything he had into it.”

Day chaperoned countless field trips, baked cookies for classroom parties and arrived in uniform and patrol car to give school presentations, much to the excitement of his girls and their classmates.

He took his daughters fishing and taught them about cars and cooking. He rarely missed their sports events, theater performances and Irish dance competitions and shows.

He delighted in dressing up as a wizard for Halloween, standing perfectly still in full costume — tall, pointed hat, long gray beard and flowing gown — as unsuspecting trick-or-treaters approached his front door. A subtle move by Wizard Day sent startled kids running and screaming.

Sonoma Vice Mayor and former Sonoma Police Chief John Gurney said Day “always seemed serious, but you knew it was just how he came across. He had a dry sense of humor.”

Gurney appreciated Day’s collaboration when Day managed the sheriff’s Sonoma Valley substation and Gurney was police chief. “Paul was incredibly supportive,” Gurney said. “He was great to work with. He really enjoyed what he was doing.”

He enrolled in the Army on his 18th birthday and was a military police officer in Fort Riley, Kansas and Okinawa, Japan before serving as a medic with an Army Reserve helicopter unit in Novato.

“He constantly gave to his community; he gave to his family, and he gave to people who worked for him. His sense of duty was acute. He put everyone before himself,” Casserly said. “He was so capable and confident but never one to boast.”

Born in Berkeley, Day moved 15 times by the age of 17. His late parents, Doug and Ellen Day, flipped houses throughout the Bay Area during his youth. He attended three different high schools before graduating at age 16.

He cared deeply about people, including strangers. He once halted traffic in a busy intersection in San Francisco to help a man in a wheelchair struggling to cross the street. “It was just who he was,” Casserly said.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Day is survived by his stepmother, Kay Day, of Elk Grove; his brother, Matt Day, of St. Paul, Minnesota; and his large extended family, including numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 601 W. Agua Caliente Rd., Sonoma.