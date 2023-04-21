Pay for women in Santa Rosa ranks among best in nation, according to finance website

Santa Rosa is among the 15 best paying midsize metropolitan areas in the U.S. for women, according to finance website Smartest Dollar.

The website ranked the Santa Rosa-Petaluma metropolitan area the seventh out of 15 cities, ranked based on the median adjusted annual wage of women who work full-time.

The median adjusted annual wage for women in Santa Rosa is $66,934, and the median non-adjusted annual wage is $62,061.

Smartest Dollar also ranked the best small and large metropolitan areas for women’s pay, with Boulder, Colorado, being the highest for small metros and San Jose being the highest for large metros. Bridgeport, Connecticut, was the highest paying midsize metro.

Santa Rosa was ranked 21st best city regarding women’s pay out of all U.S. cities, according to the website.

The highest paying city for women in the U.S., San Jose, has an adjusted annual median wage of $74,714.

Women’s inflation-adjusted wages have been steadily increasing for close to a decade. During this time, the wage gap between them and their full-time male counterparts has remained relatively steady, currently at roughly 18.5%.

The website’s data also included the cost of living and percentage of women that work full-time for each city. Santa Rosa’s cost of living is 9.8% higher than average, and 40.8% of women in the city work full-time.

Other California cities listed included Berkeley, Santa Cruz, Sacramento and Napa.

For the full ranking, go to pdne.ws/41mCP6B.