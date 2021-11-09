Pay raises in store for most Santa Rosa city workers, boosting spending by $12 million a year

The Santa Rosa City Council is poised to approve new contracts with 11 of the city’s labor units Tuesday, ending negotiations that have dragged on since March, with raises and bonuses in store for most city employees.

Including the city’s rank-and-file firefighters, who reached an agreement last month, the deals outline pay increases totaling 8% over three years. They affect the vast majority of the city’s 1,250-employee workforce. Agreements have been reached with rank-and-file police officers, police leadership, maintenance and utility workers and executive and mid-level managers.

The pay increases are projected to raise city spending by $12 million a year beginning next year. City Hall is operating with a budget deficit of more than $11 million. The council in June cut from many agency budgets.

“We’re trying to make it so we’re paying people what they’re worth and what the market demands,” Mayor Chris Rogers said Monday. City employees did not get everything they asked for, Rogers said, but “they also understood the city’s economic position.”

City officials say the salary increases should be covered by projected increases in sales and property tax collections, which have been driven down by the pandemic and the wildfires of recent years but are showing signs of stabilizing, according to Alan Alton, the city’s acting budget director.

“Yes there’s still a deficit. Does this add to it? No,” Alton said. The city’s roughly $182 million general fund supports spending on employee salaries and benefits of $140 million. The city’s overall budget is about $475 million.

Alton has taken over management of the city’s budget office on an interim basis after budget director Jan Mazyck, who took over the post in January, left last month to become the chief financial officer for San Francisco International Airport.

Another four bargaining groups, representing roughly 120 employees, remain engaged in negotiations, according to Alton. Those labor units represent civilian staff at the police department, city transit workers, city attorneys and fire department management officials.

Deals were generally the same across all the units that have reached agreements so far, and followed the lines of the earlier agreement with city firefighters, which city council ratified Oct. 12.

The raises come as the price of housing and cost of living continue to increase in both the city and Sonoma County at large. Contracts with Santa Rosa city workers, along with Sonoma County’s government labor groups, tend to set the stage for salary negotiations in the region’s smaller cities.

Santa Rosa employees will receive a cumulative 8% raise in three steps, with the first coming immediately and two more to follow over the coming two years. The city will also grant employees an additional holiday — Cesar Chavez Day on March 31. The birthday of the famous farm labor organizer has been a state holiday since 2000.

The new contracts are set to be be in place through 2024. The deals also call for the city to pay employees a one-time cash bonus of $5,000.

Firefighters sought the $5,000 payments as a bonus to be paid out of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package Congress passed in March.

First responders and utility workers stayed on the job to keep the city running and residents safe from the outset of the pandemic even as health experts knew little about COVID-19’s virulence and method of spread, dunion leaders said.

“There was a lot of unknowns and we still were there responding to calls,” said Jack Thomas, president of the Santa Rosa chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Ultimately, the $5,000 bonuses will go to more than just first responders and those workers classed as “essential” under the federal law.

But the city will not pay the bonuses out of the more than $34 million it received through the American Rescue Plan, Alton said. Instead, city leaders plans to use federal stimulus money to cover the costs of homeless services over the next three years — a total of more than $9 million. City officials say covering homeless services are clearly provided for under the stimulus package’s language.

Covering those costs will free up money in the city’s coffers to pay bonuses to staff without worrying about the federal government’s classification of which jobs were essential, Alton said. “We wanted to recognize all of our employees and so this was the way to do that,” he said.

It was unusual for city officials to negotiate contracts with all its labor units at once, an arrangement brought on in part by the pandemic. Both sides of the table said that made the process more grueling.

“It’s really difficult to spend a lot of quality time with any of the units because we’re all unique in several different ways,” Thomas said. Barring an intervention, however, the city will be in the same position when new agreements expire in 2024.

