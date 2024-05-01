California passed a law to stop ‘pay to play’ in local politics. After 2 years, legislators want to gut it

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Described by its author as the “most significant political reform” in decades, a 2022 law designed to limit businesses’ and contractors’ attempts to sway local elected officials with campaign contributions cleared the California Legislature without a single “no” vote.

Two years later, some of the same legislators who backed the measure want to water it down — and they have the backing of developers and labor unions.

Sen. Bill Dodd, a Napa Democrat, is championing a bill to loosen restrictions on how much — and when — local elected officials can accept in campaign cash from interest groups who would benefit financially from those officials’ pending decisions. The bill would also exempt certain industries — such as some labor unions and housing developers — from those restrictions to prevent “pay to play.”

“It has become very apparent that there are problems,” Dodd said of the existing law. “The law essentially freezes out a sector of the community from donating anything directly to candidates.”

Senate Bill 1243 cleared the Senate Elections Committee 4-1 on Tuesday despite concerns from the committee’s chairperson, Sen. Catherine Blakespear, who criticized the bill as “unworkable” and “problematic.”

“I would argue this bill is not worth moving forward. It has too many problems in it,” said the Encinitas Democrat, the lone “no” vote.

Because the bill would change the voter-approved 1974 Political Reform Act, it needs a two-thirds majority in both the Senate and Assembly to reach Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Dodd and other senators who voted for the bill Tuesday also supported the 2022 law. When asked why he voted in favor two years ago, Dodd told CalMatters: “I don’t think anybody really read into the details.” Prompted by a staffer, he then changed his answer: “I don’t think we understood the implications.”

The 2022 law passed after several local “pay-to-play” scandals. Between 2018 and 2020, the city of Huntington Park awarded more than $11 million to contractors who donated money and gifts to city council members, according to KCET. More than 30% of the $125,000 in campaign contributions were made by just eight companies and their executives.

In January 2023, former Los Angeles city council member Jose Huizar pleaded guilty to extorting $1.5 million from real estate developers seeking city approval for downtown projects between 2013 and 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported. Another former Los Angeles city council member, Mark Ridley-Thomas, was sentenced to 42 months in prison last year for routing county contracts to the University of Southern California in exchange for benefits to his son.

The 2022 law was introduced by Sen. Steve Glazer, an Orinda Democrat. “Public trust is greatly enhanced when decision makers maintain their independence from these corrupting influences,” he said in a statement last year.

How does the law work?

If you are a builder seeking a city housing permit, under the current law, you and those you hire to lobby the city can only donate a maximum of $250 collectively to a city council member while the project is pending. That restriction will only be lifted 12 months after the final decision is made. If the elected official accepted or solicited money beyond that limit in that 12-month period, they will have 14 days to return the contribution.

If you are a local elected official, before making a decision on the project, you must disclose any contribution made in the past 12 months that was more than $250 and was from the interest groups benefiting from that project. You must also recuse yourself from voting if you’ve accepted such contributions within the 12-month period.

While the law did not spark much debate before it was passed, it led to a lawsuit soon after. In February 2023 — a month after the law took effect — a business coalition including the California Restaurant Association and California Retailers Association and two local officials sued the state’s campaign finance regulator, arguing the law was unconstitutional and violated the freedom of speech rights of officials and donors.

In May, the business groups lost in court. Now, less than a year later, they are turning to state lawmakers instead.

State Sen. Bill Dodd speaks during the first day of session at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Jan. 3, 2024. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters

Dodd’s bill would raise the $250 threshold to $1,000 and effectively allow a contractor seeking a city contract or permit — as well as the contractor’s hired lobbyists — to each contribute as much as $1,000 within the nine months before and after a final decision is made. Across California, 31 of the 180 cities with self-imposed campaign finance rules have donation limits that are $250 or less, according to an analysis by California Common Cause.