PD employees share stories of September rain, driving on the 101 and being trapped in a mall

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Ellison Field takes reporter back in time

Reason No. 785 I have fallen hard for my adopted city of Petaluma: I live a mile from Petaluma High School, and its bougie new(ish) football stadium, Ellison Field. Trotting around that track transports me to my past life as a sportswriter. It also reconnects me to my father, an ex-Colgate University tight end, decorated veteran, captain of industry and church chorister whose politics I did not share, but with whom I never got along quite so well as when we were watching football together — starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 13-7 divisional playoff win over the Oakland Raiders on December 23, 1972. That’s right — we were there for the Immaculate Reception. Dad passed away at 92, one year ago today.

— Austin Murphy, The Press Democrat

Friday, Sept. 30

Feeling calm, peaceful after last week’s rain

There’s nothing quite like Sonoma County after a fall rain. Things just feel calm, at peace. Maybe that’s just me but there’s nothing quite like falling asleep and waking up to the sound of rain pattering on your windows.

For me, it was just another reminder of how fortunate we are to live here. So far this fall, like last year, we’ve been lucky with wildfires and the rain certainly eased my mind of that luck running out. Obviously, fire season is becoming more year-round now so we’re not out the woods yet. But I think we can all appreciate what a beautiful place Sonoma County is after a fresh, fall rain.

— Gus Morris, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Sept. 29

Meet a quake-deprived Californian

There was an earthquake in the North Bay on Sept. 13.

That was big news here, and I would have thought so, too, had I been around to feel it. Instead, I was checking into a resort in Cabo for a short vacation. I found out about it via an alert on my phone and people calling me asking if I felt the earthquake.

The answer was no, and it always has been the nine years I’ve lived in California, the countless visits I’ve made here in the past 40 years or so, and the three years I lived in Hawaii. We had them (so I’m told), and I never saw or felt anything. When we had them, I’ve always been out of town, sleeping or driving and likely mistaking them for bumpy roads.

Except once. Not in California, not in Hawaii. My one earthquake experience occurred in Texas, not exactly a hotbed for earthquakes. I was sitting at my desk working one Saturday night in 2012, and the desk shook for a few seconds. It was so bizarre I had to ask, “was that an earthquake?” It took a news story coming

over the wire before I believed it.

Call me crazy — or lucky, but for some strange reason, I feel I’ve missed something living in California and not having an earthquake experience. What’s wrong with me?

— Steve "Zeke" Berkowski, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Reporter temporarily trapped inside mall

The assignment: interview merchants and customers at Coddingtown Mall after Tuesday’s earthquake in Santa Rosa.

I was determined to find managers who had seen their merchandise explode off the shelves ... or something ... I interviewed who I could find, then needed to call in my quotes.

I sat down at a table outside the mall, but a noisy family drove me away. I went inside the mall again, but someone was vacuuming. I started to leave but the big doors wouldn’t open. I was trapped.! It was deadline time. Finally the worker said could escape through Starbucks! Whew!

— Kathleen Coates, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Need a wake-up call? Take a walk

I’m a terrible morning person — the kind who requires multiple alarms and the smell of coffee brewing in the kitchen to even sort of wake up. But every morning I drag myself outside to walk my dog. I love how the mornings in Sonoma County are cool and the sun takes its time.

Those walks almost feel meditative and leave me energized for the day ahead.

The reluctant morning person in me did not want to accept it, but early morning walks are, without fail, the best way to wake up.

— Emma Murphy, The Press Democrat

Monday, Sept. 26

Highway 101 is more than just traffic

Driving on the 101 has been a love/hate relationship. Growing up in Mill Valley, it would be a hit or miss on whether you got traffic.

Driving on the 101 northbound in Sonoma County, however, is a different story. Once you get past Santa Rosa, it becomes peaceful.

It allows you to think about, well, whatever you like as you cruise. As one takes those precious seconds to look out and see those rolling hills, clear blue skies and sun beaming through your windshield, it makes you wonder, but makes you grateful.

Grateful that you can be a part of the beauty that is Sonoma County. And let me tell you, in only gets prettier the further up you go.

— Kienan O’Doherty, The Press Democrat