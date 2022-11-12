4. I grew up in an agricultural town of 5,000 people and for a few years, we lived in the country, among apple orchards. I’ve had plenty of country living; maybe that’s why I’ve preferred liveliness of big cities as an adult. L.A. is my favorite.

3. When I was a teen, my dad gave me an enlarger and all the equipment I needed to develop black-and-white photos. My stepdad built a darkroom in our basement, and I loved learning how to process film and do tricks with multiple exposures. I am sometimes stubbornly resistant to the move to digital in so many aspects of our lives, and I still read paperbacks, have a Thomas Guide stashed in my car (you never know when your phone will fail) and sometimes sew my own clothes.

2. In 2010, I got rid of most of my belongings, stashed my car at my mom’s house and took off to Central and South America for five months. I traveled mostly by bus, stayed in hostels, studied Spanish, learned to scuba, hiked through rain forests and met travelers from all over the world. It was one of the most rewarding things I’ve done.

“What’s the takeaway?”

That’s the question a newspaper editor asked me in a job interview several years back. We were talking about a five-month journey I’d made through Central and South America, traveling by bus, staying in hostels and meeting people from all over the world.

I’d hiked through the rain forest in Costa Rica with my mom, trekked on a glacier in Argentina, stayed with a lovely host family in Mexico who treated me like a daughter and stayed with another family who lived deep in the jungle in Belize, without electricity or phones.

I was kind of stumped by the question. How could I boil it all down to one “takeaway”? I came up with a quick answer that seemed to satisfy, because I did get the reporting job I applied for. What I found, I said, is that people are pretty much the same everywhere.

I still believe that. We all have dreams and fears and laughter and hardship. But that’s not what motivated my trek; it was the opposite. I wanted to see the variety of places, people, art, food, music, nature, humor, even weather in this part of the world. How do people live? What do they do for fun? What do they care about?

My curiosity about the world and people in general is what spurred me to become a journalist, and it continues to motivate me as features editor at The Press Democrat, bringing readers stories on art, restaurants, the outdoors, quirky people, their interests and accomplishments and all the other intriguing, creative aspects that make up Sonoma County.

I love travel because it’s such an eye-opening experience, and it informs my appreciation of what it means for us to be alive. My upbringing had an international aspect, too. My dad emigrated from the Netherlands in his 20s and met my mom in Michigan, where she — and later I — grew up. Trips to the Netherlands when I was a kid and later a teen had a big impact on me, even more than the Dutch toys and treats my Dutch Oma and Opa sent us at Christmas.

Many of us journalists say we got into this field not for the money but to satisfy our constant curiosity. In what other profession would we have an excuse to explore, talk to people about their stories and passions and learn something new every day?

Curiosity and learning were values of the highest order in my family, and staying current with the news was routine. My mom and grandparents read the local Grand Rapids Press, delivered daily to their doorsteps. Both my parents watched the nightly news, and I remember the TV being on all day during the Oliver North-Iran Contra hearings. (“Question everything” is still my dad’s mantra, which he instilled in his two daughters.) Subscriptions to Newsweek and National Geographic gave me a glimpse of the world.

In high school and college, I thought I would become a foreign correspondent, especially after studying abroad in Cairo under veteran foreign journalists turned professors.

Instead, my journalism career has taken me to places across the U.S. And with each new place I gained a broader view of the nation’s rich diversity.

My first newspaper job was in North Carolina, at a tiny weekly paper where I wrote about prayer breakfasts, zoning, a shady sheriff’s department, model train enthusiasts, car crashes and just about everything else (one of my tasks was to regularly visit a local elementary school to get our “Joke of the Week” from a student, with their photo).

I made almost no money, but I loved the job and the range of stories I did. I wanted to have the tools to be better, so I went to journalism school in Washington, D.C. I stayed for seven years and wrote not about prayer breakfasts but about public companies’ finances and, later, the defense industry.

I saw the early warning signs of the Great Recession as companies disclosed in government filings that the estimates of their housing assets were, perhaps, way off. For another publication, I wrote about the defense industry and reported from air shows in London and Paris about military jets and radar contracts.

To say I wasn’t passionate about covering weapons contracts is an understatement. I longed to get back to writing stories about people, their passions and their everyday lives, more like what I had done in North Carolina. I knew features writing was where I wanted to go.

I believe entirely in the mission of journalism — to be a check on power, to uncover wrongdoing, to give voice to the voiceless, to share ideas and make progress toward being a more equal, compassionate nation.

But what attracts me to features journalism specifically is that it tells us about what it means to live here, now. What does the music sound like when we go hear a live band? How does the food taste at a new restaurant? How are our tastes, styles, homes and families changing? What are artists thinking about and expressing in their work?

I’ve drawn and painted for as long as I can remember. I started with art classes and formal drawing in school, but what I love now is to go outside, set up an easel and paint what I see, from the sunset over vineyards to a busy Saturday on a downtown street to power lines and highways.

For me, it’s all part of the experience of living now, here.

Like journalism, art captures the moment, the experience of living in our time. What did the park look like on that day when the leaves changed color, and what was it like to be there? Maybe that seems like a small thing next to, say, politics and crime, but to me, it’s also part of our daily life.

Just as journalists document the events that make up our history, artists capture those moments, in a different way. What concerns, injustices, stories, joys were part of our public discourse?

We all know that time moves quickly, too quickly, as we get older. Art and journalism, to me, are how we say, “We were there, and this is what it was like then.”