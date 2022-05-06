PD features reporter Meg McConahey: A long and varied journey

5. You’re most likely to find me on a trail in one of our many parks or open spaces. I walk Spring Lake almost every morning. Maybe I’ll see you there!

4. My first interior home story was the farm of Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham. I was sent out by the alternative weekly I was interning with to find her farm in the Virginia hunt country and expose how she was misusing her farm gas for her personal vehicle during the gas crisis of 1979. She wasn’t. But her delightful caretaker named Daddy William invited me in and treated me to a wonderful tour and personal stories. Sometimes the story you come back with is better than the one you went out to get.

3. My voice is bigger than the rest of me. I sound big over the phone. But I’m only 4 feet 10.

2. Like Chuckle’s the Clown, I was nearly crushed to death by an elephant in Thailand. A young elephant got excited to see a friend approaching from down the road and started dancing and knocked me down. I slid under him. There is nothing like looking up to the sight of stomping elephant feet in all directions to be struck by how weird it can all end. By some miracle a mahout pulled me out in the nick of time before one of those massive feet crushed me.

1. My first newspaper gig was managing the paper boys at the Concord Transcript back when kids delivered newspapers. Then I moved up to writing League League round-ups for 25 cents an inch.

“Behind the Byline” introduces you to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call Sonoma County home.

Today, we introduce you to Meg McConahey, one of our features reporters.

———

On my first day in The Press Democrat building I turned to a veteran reporter seated next to me at a conference room table and asked, “So how long have you been here?”

“Nine years,” she replied. I found that news jaw dropping. I stammered something stupid like, “Oh wow! You’re kidding!” She appeared offended by my amazement.

I was twenty-something. Nine years is a long time at that age. And I couldn’t fathom spending that many years on a job. This was going to be a quick stop for me. I would put in a respectable year at a “daily,” gather “good clips” as they said in those daysand then move on -- and up.

That was the 1980s. Our dreams were as big as our hair.

How little I knew then of the complexities of life, how circumstances can force pivots in our plans. But here’s the deal: Sometimes what happens is better than what was planned and fortune can come wrapped in the unexpected.

In those days, I wasn’t planning to “settle down” just yet. But it happened within a year with someone whose career was a practice and not mobile. If you’ve got to get stuck somewhere however, it might as well be Eden.

While I grew up largely in the East Bay, I was born in the Northwest and my roots are there. My great-grandparents crossed the plains by covered wagon to the big trees of Oregon.

Natural beauty feeds me. I need forests to walk through, hills to climb, the ocean nearby crashing at the the edges of our continent. So many people in this business paid dues in pretty depressing places. How lucky I have been to land here.

This work also continues to feed me. I have learned much and been enriched by the things I have seen and experienced and the thousands of people who have touched me and entrusted me with their stories, sometimes revealing the most tender and intimate details, rarely spoken.

It’s not all good. Horror and tragedy is part of being a reporter.

In the middle of a pounding storm I was called out of bed at midnight to drive down to Highway 37, where a helicopter had crashed into power lines.

A sheriff’s deputy led me over a bridge with a flashlight trained to the ground and told me to step gingerly. I had met the man whose remains might possibly be scattered on the asphalt at my feet. He was the rock impresario Bill Graham.

When I was in college I worked security for Graham at his massive Days on the Green at the Oakland Coliseum, including Led Zeppelin’s legendary last U.S. concert.

An assault between members of the Zeppelin support teams the night before left the fate of the concert up in the air and Graham in legal wranglings up until the last minute. I remember Graham’s pep talk to the security team — delivered at dawn like a general addressing his troops before battle.

He warned us how to be prepared for a potentially seething and hard-edged crowd of 55,000 and instructed us to throw bubble gum if the natives got restless. We did survive with no casualties. The end that Bill Graham suffered that rainy night will forever haunt me.

Before I became a full-time features writer I did my share of “hard news.” I covered school boards and City Halls. I once got word some official had dubbed me “Machete Meg.” I was rather pleased.

I was sent to the collapsed San Francisco Marina to talk to victims after the 1989 earthquake. I went out on floods, fires, a deadly armored car shooting in the middle of the Sonoma Plaza. I’ve written about 9/11, the dawn of the millennium, domestic violence, the kidnapping of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, and the Ramon Salcido murders.

But, I didn’t hunger for “The Big Story.”

My dirty secret is I broke out in hives every night with anxiety. Only age allows me to admit that in a business that exalts The Big Story, as well it should.

I have been happiest in the background, telling the quirky, intriguing tales of everyday life. I’m curious about the less flashy stories about people — what makes them tick, how did they get where they are — not just what happened but how did it affect them? How were they changed by circumstances? What unexpected paths did they take that led to where they are?

Insights can come immersing yourself in someone’s world and taking the reader there — spending the day with a young ballerina backstage at the San Francisco Opera House as she prepared to perform in San Francisco’s “Nutcracker;” shadowing a new municipal judge on her first day on the bench, or following a pair of young ballroom dancers from rehearsals to a glittery competition at The Fairmont Hotel. Often the quotidian details of showing rather than telling are the most revealing.