PD health care reporter Martin Espinoza: A fulfilling career with no regrets — and no ties

4. Though I was born in 1964, the last year of the Baby Boomer generation, I am absolutely and wholeheartedly Gen X.

3. I’m going backpacking for the first time in my life in September and am enjoying the process of collecting the right gear.

2. I love watching movies and should have been a film critic. Though I have very little interest in fine cuisine, my favorite movies are about food, “Babette’s Feast” and “Tampopo.”

1. I’m a nerd who has frequently taken up hobbies in my old age, from playing the drum kit to fixing vintage wristwatches.

Today, we introduce you to Martin Espinoza, our health care reporter.

It feels a little strange writing a “Behind the Byline” column after being at The Press Democrat for 18 years.

I’ve been a newspaper reporter for more than 30 years, and before The Press Democrat never spent more than three or four years at a publication.

I wasn’t supposed to be a journalist.

Back in high school, after my sophomore year, I realized that I should probably get serious about going to college. I was a mediocre student whose dreams of exiting poverty were quickly vanishing with each C and D I received.

I never really tried that hard. In junior high school, I got a D in Spanish, which was my first language, and the language I spoke at home, until the English-only policies of the late 1960s and 1970s rendered me a Spanish-speaking illiterate. But I was lazy, too.

So, in my junior year my best friend, Michael, and I decided we were going to college and that we would be studying engineering.

We studied together, taking the same classes, and helping each other out. We greatly improved our grades, and I was able to get into Sacramento State, where I received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

I worked as an engineering assistant for about 10 months at a water company the summer after I graduated but was bored out of my mind and at one point caught myself falling asleep at my desk, drooling on my tie.

I tried to go back to school, to earn a graduate degree in manufacturing engineering. Did that for a semester before I finally gave in to what I always wanted to do, writing.

And, because I’ve always a been practical person, I chose the safest option for writer wannabes: journalism. At least it was somewhat practical back in the late 1980s.

My first job, during the early 1990s, was with The San Francisco Bay Guardian, where I’d previously been a non-paid intern working the front desk for God knows how long, answering phones and doing tear-sheets once a week in the classified and accounting departments.

I was a cub reporter in 1992 when my editor, Tim Redmond, sent me to cover a protest in downtown San Francisco; Cesar Chavez and members of the United Farm Workers labor union he co-founded were protesting a news piece by a local TV station that accused Chavez of abandoning active organizing in the field.

When he arrived, I was struck by how ordinary he looked. I remember him wearing sneakers.

I told him I worked for the Bay Guardian and he seemed pleasantly surprised that they had a Latino reporter. He sat down with me on the curb, and he asked me where I was from. He ended up interviewing me about my family. I told him I grew up in Sacramento, Alkali Flat, and later West Sacramento. He said he had done a lot of organizing in Sacramento years ago.

When he died the following year, the Bay Guardian sent me to cover his funeral in Delano, Calif.

On the drive down, I recalled his 1984 speech before the Commonwealth Club of California, I remembered listening to it on public radio late one night during my first year in college.

His words, coming from the radio in my dark bedroom, were like a flood light that exposed me, my shame and pretense: “All Hispanics – urban and rural, young, and old – are connected to the farmworkers’ experience. We had all lived through the fields – or our parents had. We shared that common humiliation…. How could our people believe that their children could become lawyers and doctors and judges and business people while this shame, this injustice was permitted to continue?”

My mother and older siblings were farmworkers who, during her first years in the United States in the early 1960s, worked in the Central Valley, picking tomatoes, peaches, and olives. But they soon transitioned to other jobs, working in restaurants, factories, and construction.

The first in my family of 10 kids to go to college, I was supposed to make a definitive break from poverty. Choosing journalism ensured that for several years my separation from poverty would be merely psychological.

I remember my mother’s words when I told her I was leaving engineering to become a journalist. She said, in Spanish, “All that school for nothing.”

It still makes me smile.

While a career in engineering would have been far more lucrative financially, I have no regrets. I’ve had a fulfilling and rewarding career and continue to enjoy my job.

In 1995, I took a break from the Bay Guardian to work in Mexico City after the collapse of the Mexican economy. That experience led me to spend another three years sojourning in Central Mexico in the late 1990s before I moved back to the states, in 2001, to New York City – Jersey City, actually -- where I got married the day before 9/11.

At the time, I was freelancing but quickly realized I had to get a job at a newspaper to cover the ongoing aftermath of the terrorist attacks. In 2004¸ my ex-wife and I moved back to California after I landed a job with The Press Democrat.

It’s hard to believe its been 18 years at The Press Democrat.

Most of that time, I’ve covered health care, with a special focus on mental health. Some of the stories I’ve helped cover include the Andy Lopez shooting; Catholic Church sex scandals; demographics and the changing face of Sonoma County; the Tubbs Fire and other North Bay wildfires (please don’t call them Wine Country Wildfires); and, of course, the pandemic.

It’s been a wild ride, at times difficult and emotional but like I said, I have no regrets.

And there hasn’t been a single day when I’ve drooled on my shirt. We don’t wear ties in the newsroom.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.