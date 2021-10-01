PD News Director Eric Wittmershaus: My bylines are rare, but you’ve read a lot of my work

5. My taste buds think HenHouse Brewing’s Hollow Moon is the best beer made in Sonoma County.

4. Maybe I caught him on a bad day, but the late Marcel Marceau was the rudest famous person I’ve ever interviewed.

3. I spent several years blogging and writing a weekly Press Democrat column about video games. I still game, but just for fun.

2. My favorite thing to do on my days off is hit a Sonoma County regional park with Cleo, the Labrador mix who runs my free time.

1. My first full-time newspaper gig involved putting together the TV listings book for papers that are now part of Bay Area News Group. People used to leave me voicemails complaining about how I, a 23-year-old newly minted University of Wisconsin graduate, had canceled their favorite show. Mercifully, I was promoted to a page design role after a few months.

“Behind the Byline” introduces you to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call Sonoma County home.

Today, we introduce you to Eric Wittmershaus, our news director.

―――

When I was growing up in a small town in Wisconsin during the 1980s and ‘90s, my family didn’t have a lot of money.

There was always a home, a (sometimes not very reliable) car and food to eat, but in the years after my parents divorced, my mom, sister and I were on welfare and qualified for food stamps and other public assistance.

That period, which followed my mom’s layoff from a local lumber mill, was a tough part of my childhood, but for the most part I felt like other people — and society, at large — were looking out for us.

Even so, as my mom cobbled together public benefits and part-time work while earning an associate degree, politicians in Madison and Washington, D.C., were taking a hard look at the social safety net, aiming to rein in costs and add work requirements.

When I read news coverage about “welfare reform,” the people the politicians talked about and whom many journalists described as drains on the system didn’t sound like my mom, or my family or other people I knew who needed help.

My mom finished school and became a medical transcriptionist — a solid, middle-class career — but it felt then as if our country’s politicians and media were pulling up the ladder to the lifeboat, under cover of overblown warnings about “welfare queens” and people “taking advantage of the system.”

The disconnect between my world and what was reflected on newspaper pages and in TV reports stayed with me.

Now a mid-career journalist who tries — with varying degrees of success — to accurately and fairly reflect the voices and faces in Sonoma County and the North Bay as news director with The Press Democrat, I’m convinced a journalist’s most valuable tools are empathy, and a willingness to listen.

I first got the journalism bug as a high school senior, when an innovative school district program allowed me to spend my last semester before graduation working alongside a mentor in a professional setting.

While other kids chose law offices and real estate, I sought out a position at my hometown newspaper, the La Crosse Tribune.

In a move they may have come to regret more than once, my mentor and the other editors at the paper treated me like a newly hired general assignment reporter and not like a high schooler whose bedroom was literally in his mom’s basement.

My first assignment was to profile a man in his 70s who snowboarded.

I still have a film of the negative image of that page, captured from the press by my editor, Ted Vollmer. (Trivia: Ted moved to the Bay Area a few years before me, and spent many years as the top editor at the Vallejo Times-Herald.)

Another one of my early stories was one of the very first newspaper articles about a new type of card game called Magic: The Gathering, which I played with kids at my high school in the cafeteria.

I tagged along to interview students when a dust collector exploded in my high school, forcing an evacuation (no one was hurt), and I went to the news conference when a track star at the local college was chosen in the NFL Draft.

It didn’t take long before I was hooked.

I started college knowing I would major in journalism, and I never wavered. (I did decide to also major in history.)

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where I worked on the student paper the Daily Cardinal, I moved to the Bay Area.

I spent a little less than two years working on features and entertainment coverage for a group of newspapers that included the now-closed Oakland Tribune before I headed north to the land of Snoopy and wine for a job on The Press Democrat’s copy and design desk.

I thought at first that my stay in Sonoma County would last just a few years, but a string of opportunities for growth at The Press Democrat and the woman who I would eventually marry made persuasive arguments for sticking around.

It’s been 20 years.

Though Press Democrat readers encounter my work online and in print almost every day, “Behind the Byline” is a bit misleading when most of my work doesn’t have my name on it.

My roles at the newspaper have changed and evolved considerably over the years, ranging from copyediting and page layout to choosing state, national and international news; running our online sports coverage; writing a column about video games; working with a team of journalists to launch podcasts; and supervising reporters who cover such topics as criminal justice, education and Santa Rosa city government.

During the 2017 firestorm that forever changed Sonoma County, I was part of a second wave of editors, coming in midday to spell the overnight or early morning crew.

Together, we would take stock of our reporting and map out where it would go as we sought to bring together each day’s work into a cohesive, comprehensive report.

When the Kincade fire broke out in 2019 and the Glass fire entered Santa Rosa a year ago, I coordinated small teams overnight to get essential information and accounts of what was happening out in the field online as quickly as possible, knowing there were people facing potential life-or-death decisions.

Despite the attention that work has brought this newspaper, every person who has worked one of these devastating blazes will tell you we would rather not have to tell these stories.

Now, as one of three news directors reporting to our executive editor, I currently oversee our print production team and help coordinate coverage of business, sports, Rohnert Park and the courts.

Most days, I lead our afternoon news meeting and work to finalize the lineup of local stories that will appear in the next day’s print edition. I make tweaks large and small to headlines, photo selection and story play in print and online as the night unfolds.

I work closely with our reporters to develop and refine their stories, playing the role of coach and cheerleader.

Much of my work involves making dozens, if not hundreds, of decisions every day. Some are careful and deliberate. Others take seconds.

Not every one is perfect, and I rely on our community and my colleagues to tell us when we can do better, or when the news in our pages fails to reflect what people see in their own lives.

You can reach News Director Eric Wittmershaus at 707-521-5433 or eric.wittmershaus@pressdemocrat.com.