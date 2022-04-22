PD online producer Charlie Swanson: Telling stories and making connections

5. I also co-host a weekly movie podcast with my buddy Eric Ritz called "So It's Come To This: A Movie Podcast." We talk about old movies, new movies, popular movies, obscure movies, lots of horror and sci-fi, and even a musical here and there. You can find the podcast at soitscometothispodcast.com and on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud .

4. I am a collector. As a kid, it was comic books. As an adult, it's LaserDiscs. If you don't know what that is, it's like a large shiny record, but there's a movie on there! I have about 1,500 movies on LaserDisc now.

3. In my early twenties, I briefly ran a record label. It was called Fun Run Records and it released exactly one CD, the self-titled debut from Santa Rosa band The Bad Kissers. I still have a box of those CDs if anyone wants one. I also still use @funrunrecords as my Twitter handle.

2. As a kid, I got into the local theater scene and acted in several plays at the Santa Rosa Players and at Maria Carrillo High School.

“Behind the Byline” introduces you to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call Sonoma County home.

Today, we introduce you to Charlie Swanson, one of our online producers.

My first memory of journalism was in eighth grade at St. Rose Catholic School, when I lost a student council race.

As consolation, the teacher let me take on the editor-in-chief role for our class paper, a two-sided sheet of “news” and other adolescent ramblings. I remember sitting on the floor in the school’s hallway, asking my fellow editors, “What do you have for me?”

I didn’t realize then, but I was grateful to get into journalism rather than politics. It was a chance to connect with other kids in the class, and it was a way to tell stories. Those themes have followed me throughout my career.

As a teenager, I discovered the local music scene through bands like the Blockheads and Little Tin Frog, who played during lunch at Maria Carrillo High School. I was desperate to get into the scene, but I couldn’t play an instrument to save my life, and my singing voice basically died on the vine during puberty. But, I could connect with those bands and other cool kids by reading Section M Magazine.

In college, I started actively working in journalism, writing for the Sonoma State Star at Sonoma State University while I co-hosted a weekly radio show and made little student films.

It was all a way to tell stories and connect with the musicians and artists I admired.

Still, I never really considered getting paid to do this work. For a decade, I freelanced my writing in exchange for free tickets to shows, albums, books and DVDs. I also just did it for the love of it. Simple as that.

For money, I worked in live events after college, playing A/V techie for corporate conventions around the country. I loved the travel, but it was back-breaking and mind-numbing stuff most of the time.

As an escape, I wrote stories about Norwegian metal bands and compiled band bios for the Noise Pop festival guides.

In my mid-twenties, I moved from my hometown of Santa Rosa to Portland, Ore., for a four-year stint in the Pacific Northwest.

I couldn't find steady work, as this was in 2008 when the bottom dropped out of live-event work. Yet, that gap allowed me to join the alt-weekly paper, the Portland Mercury, as a music blogger in exchange for literally $50 a month.

I always spent my Mercury money on burritos. Still, my time in Portland really cemented the fact that I wanted to do more of this journalism thing.

When I moved back to Sonoma County a decade ago to be close to my new girlfriend (now wife ) and my family, I got my first full-time job in alternative media.That job allowed me to reconnect with old friends and the crop of cool kids in the North Bay.

I covered film festivals, music festivals, art shows, concerts and everything in between.

Most importantly, I had the opportunity to tell the stories of those who could make great art or effect positive change in the world, and I could call those people friends. That means everything to me.

After nearly a decade in North Bay alternative media, I decided to join the team at The Press Democrat this year. Now, as an online producer, I'm getting the chance to work at a daily paper for the first time in my career.

I’m on the front lines of The Press Democrat’s digital world. I help maintain our website’s news feed, update articles online as information comes in, write several articles each day and help spread the word about our stories through social media.

It's a thrilling experience, and though I've only been part of the team for three weeks, I already feel a kinship with the reporters and editors who sit around me.

I'm making new connections, and getting the chance to tell new stories. I can't wait to see what happens next.