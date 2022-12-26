PD photographer Beth Schlanker's favorite photos of the year 2022
Editor’s note: Here are Press Democrat photojournalist Beth Schlanker’s favorite 3 photos of the year 2022. These are her words on why she picked them.
The “boy in the bubble” as I like to call him was simply a nice moment when the colors, light, and composition all came together. Additionally when I found out it was Arlo’s birthday, I knew which photo we would run in the paper.
The photo of Louis Campos was taken while covering a homeless encampment that was set to be cleared. I hoped to capture his inner strength and help the readers connect with a member of the homeless community, as well as show his sheer exhaustion with his living situation.
While covering a family of Afghan refugees, I witnessed a very sweet candid moment between mother and son. I wanted to show the strong bonds within their family and shed light on the importance of helping them to escape the Taliban.
