Celebrating his 4th birthday, Arlo Clark spins inside an inflatable ball during the first day of the fair at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Thursday, August 4, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Louis Campos sits inside a trailer at the homeless encampment on Old Stony Point Rd. just north of Hearn Ave. in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Fahim Dawood, 16, kisses his mother Zakia Osman on the forehead after dinner in their living room in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, January 10, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Editor’s note: Here are Press Democrat photojournalist Beth Schlanker’s favorite 3 photos of the year 2022. These are her words on why she picked them.

The “boy in the bubble” as I like to call him was simply a nice moment when the colors, light, and composition all came together. Additionally when I found out it was Arlo’s birthday, I knew which photo we would run in the paper.

The photo of Louis Campos was taken while covering a homeless encampment that was set to be cleared. I hoped to capture his inner strength and help the readers connect with a member of the homeless community, as well as show his sheer exhaustion with his living situation.

While covering a family of Afghan refugees, I witnessed a very sweet candid moment between mother and son. I wanted to show the strong bonds within their family and shed light on the importance of helping them to escape the Taliban.