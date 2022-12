Louis Campos sits inside a trailer at the homeless encampment on Old Stony Point Rd. just north of Hearn Ave. in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Fahim Dawood, 16, kisses his mother Zakia Osman on the forehead after dinner in their living room in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, January 10, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Teenagers from Camp Newman swim and play at the water park at the Spring Lake Regional Park swimming lagoon in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Co-owner Patrick Krier watches as his wife Bree Bagnaschi-Krier breastfeeds their daughter Juniper, 15-months-old, at Suncatcher Farm in Petaluma, Calif. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

A spider web stretches between two chardonnay vines during bud break at Balletto Ranch in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Thursday, March 24, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

A variety of freshly baked bagels and other baked goods at Marla Bakery, a pop-up weekend brunch spot, at the Spinster Sisters restaurant in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Stormie Jimenez, left, mother of Sylvia Bracamonte, is comforted by Cynthia Ramirez during a vigil for the social worker Sylvia Bracamonte, who was fatally stabbed in March 2020. The vigil was held outside the group home for young adults were Bracamonte died. Photo taken in Cotati, Calif., on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Employee Lorena Gaytan Lopez puts together a bouquet at Neve Bros. in Petaluma, Calif., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Jeanine Seaver runs along Hardin Lane in Petaluma, Calif., on Sunday, February 20, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Dr. Galen Hegarty, center, and Kimberly Beltran, right, wait at the finish line for others in their group during the St. Patrick's Day 5K on Santa Rosa Ave. near Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, March 13, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

K. James holds his identical twin daughters Ke'ziah James, left, and Ke'lizah James, right, in the NICU born just a few hours earlier at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Ryder Disney, 12, and Grant Reposa, 12, rear, try to stay out of the sun while selling lemonade as the temperature reaches over 100 degrees in Petaluma, Calif. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Karen Trebe, left, a nurse from Sonoma, tends to a woman's injuries while waiting for paramedics to arrive after a three car collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Valley Ford Rd in Valley Ford, Calif. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Fourth grader Camila Hernandez, 10, takes a momentary break from working on an activity sheet at Healdsburg Elementary School/Fitch Mountain Campus in Healdsburg, Calif. on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

California Luggage Company manager Nicole Gaddis, left, talks with Allison Chandler, center, and the building's owner, who preferred not to give his name, after the building's facade and awning fell onto the sidewalk across from Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Santa Rosa artist Heike Liss tries to eat a picnic lunch despite strong gusts of wind and blowing sand at Dillon Beach near Tamales, Calif. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Congressman Mike Thompson shows off his socks from "Rock the Ride Napa", a benefit for gun violence prevention, before a press conference at Sheppard Accelerated Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

A Balletto Ranch employee tills the soil between rows of vines in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Thursday, March 24, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

John Carlsten peers through a kinetic sculpture that he built using his 3D printer. Photo taken at his home in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Monday, June 13, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Teachers strike at Evergreen Elementary School in Rohnert Park, Calif., on Thursday, March 10, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Maria Vasquez lights a candle during Sunday morning worship service at St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Cathedral in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, February 27, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

CHP Sgt. Cruz Correa carries a bong as he gathers evidence from the scene of a fatal accident on Hwy 116 (Stage Gulch Rd) just west of Watmaugh Rd. in Sonoma, Calif., on Sunday, January 16, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Ibrahim Dawood prays at sunset as brothers Fahim, 16, left, and Ismail, 12, rear, rest nearby at their home in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, January 10, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Dayani Miranda, 4, and Camila Macias, 4, play in their classroom next to an area of uneven flooring marked with red tape at the 4Cs Gold Ridge Preschool in Rohnert Park, Calif. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Kira Price, a vegetation management pre-inspector from Davey Pacific Services LLC and contracted by PG&E, marks down a Douglas fir tree for a future manual inspection while conducting an aerial inspection by helicopter in Fort Ross, Calif., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Rachel Archambault and her father Bill work on a drawing of a Japanese macaque monkey during the Chalk Festival at the East Washington Place shopping center in Petaluma, Calif. on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

People take part in the Sonoma County May Day March on Sebastopol Rd. in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, May 1, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Guitarist Nina Gerber at her home in Sebastopol, Calif. on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Petaluma High School student Emma Stafford, 17, tries to coax a Brown Swiss dairy cow towards the exhibition ring for judging during the Sonoma County Fair at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Sunday, August 7, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

(From left) Kyngsleigh Cameron, 7, Elle Brogan, 9, and Charlie Amavisca, 11, dance during a "Descendants" themed musical theater camp at Music to My Ears in Cotati, Calif. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Terri French, holding her dog Mini Cooper, reacts after her dog won the finals of the Derby Dog Dash on the last day of the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Sunday, August 14, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

A bowl of try-colored quinoa topped with French green lentils, leeks, shallots, roasted mushrooms, kale salad with saffron vinaigrette, pistachios, pomegranate, and butternut squash puree with coconut cream at The Branch Line in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Volunteer Veronica Garcia stands in the gazebo set up with a display of ofrendas, altars honoring the dead, during the Día de Muertos at the Plaza in Healdsburg, Calif. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Vehicles drive through a sludge of spilled wine grapes on Lakeville Hwy. in Petaluma, Calif. on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

22-month old Marlee House uses a blow dryer on Olive, a Brittany, before the dog is shown in competition by her mother Lauren House, a professional dog handler, during the Harvest Moon Classic dog show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Madison Tuck, 6, slips sideways while going down the giant slide on the last day of the Citrus Fair in Cloverdale, Calif., on Sunday, April 24, 2022.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Head lifeguard Gracie McNulty floats on her back during her break while working at the city pool in Cloverdale, Calif. on Sunday, September 4, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

A rainbow seen over a vineyard off Eastside Rd in Healdsburg, Calif. on Monday, November 7, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

(From left) Dancers Yuliana Gutierrez, 10, Natalia Soriano, 15, and Tania Escobar watch a performance from offstage during the Día de Muertos at the Plaza in Healdsburg, Calif. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Editor’s note: Each year we ask Press Democrat photojournalists to select their top photos of the year, the best of the best. To see more of our award-winning team’s favorite pictures showing life in Sonoma County in 2022, go to pressdemocrat.com.