PD photographer Chad Surmick's photos of the year 2022
Editor’s note: Each year we ask our photojournalists for their top photos of the year. Here are Press Democrat photojournalist Chad Surmick’s favorite 3 for 2022. These are his words on why he selected them.
The top three do not mean contest winners, just moments that stand out and stayed with me over the last 365 days. Some are profound and some are just another day in the life.
The depth of grief felt at the public memorial for Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke was overwhelming and experienced by everyone who attended the celebration of life at Healdsburg plaza as the community lost a true friend.
A surfer calling it a day trotting in the midst of a spent and collapsed wave at Blind Beach on the Sonoma Coast is such a fleeting moment that fades as quickly as the waves back into the ocean.
Peter Fanucchi is an inspiring one man army, single-handedly caring for his Fulton Pinot Gris vineyard year after year. Over a dozen sleepless nights will be spent in the 18 acre organic plot either fighting pests when it’s cool, or picking grapes for harvest.
