Healdsburg Police Sergeant Frank Patane grieves while attending the celebration of life for Police Chief Kevin Burke at the Healdsburg plaza in downtown Healdsburg May 6, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

A surfer makes his way out of the water and onto Blind Beach after surfing in Goat Rock State Park on the Sonoma Coast Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Bugs fighting bugs: At dusk on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, winegrower Peter Fanucchi releases lacewings to begin the assault against grape leafhoppers, which damage the leaves of Trousseau Gris vines in his Fulton vineyard. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat, 2022)

Editor’s note: Each year we ask our photojournalists for their top photos of the year. Here are Press Democrat photojournalist Chad Surmick’s favorite 3 for 2022. These are his words on why he selected them.

The top three do not mean contest winners, just moments that stand out and stayed with me over the last 365 days. Some are profound and some are just another day in the life.

The depth of grief felt at the public memorial for Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke was overwhelming and experienced by everyone who attended the celebration of life at Healdsburg plaza as the community lost a true friend.

A surfer calling it a day trotting in the midst of a spent and collapsed wave at Blind Beach on the Sonoma Coast is such a fleeting moment that fades as quickly as the waves back into the ocean.

Peter Fanucchi is an inspiring one man army, single-handedly caring for his Fulton Pinot Gris vineyard year after year. Over a dozen sleepless nights will be spent in the 18 acre organic plot either fighting pests when it’s cool, or picking grapes for harvest.