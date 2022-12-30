PD photographer Christopher Chung’s favorite photos of the year 2022

Editor’s note: Each year we ask the Press Democrat photojournalists to select their favorite 3 or 4 photos of the year, and tell us why in their words.

I covered the last press runs at The Press Democrat’s printing facility in Rohnert Park in March. The closing of the facility brought a lot of change to our print product. What really broke my heart was losing the great people that gave decades of their lives to this place. Bill Fuiten brought his children to marvel at the presses running when they were young. Bill was worried that he wouldn’t get to show his grandson the same thing, but his daughter was able to bring him in to see the big blue press churn out one of its final runs.

The dunk tank photo in Santa Rosa simply captures the glee of a boy getting the opportunity to soak his father. It’s fun to capture unbridled joy in a photo.

The final photo was a challenge. I had to photograph a woman, Lee, willing to share her story about her abortion, which took place before Roe v. Wade. She was brave enough to share her personal experience with our readers, but wanted some anonymity in the photograph. I found a sliver of light, which allowed me to hide the rest of her face.