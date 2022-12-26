Paul Pankaj cleans up bottles of liquor that fell from the shelves at Sam’s Market on Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa after an early evening earthquake Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

After adding the cooked noodles to the bowl, chef Adrian Chang ladles the soup and adds sesame oil, green onions, and greens to his Lo Fong Tong with pork ribs and winter melon in his west county kitchen Thursday, November 10, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Artist Jake Yarnal, with crows Nest Tattoo, continues his work on the “Dark Kingdom” tattoo (from the Conan the Barbarian artist) on the body of Carl Wolf of Fresno on Friday, April 22, 2022. The 30th annual Tattoos & Blues Festival this weekend at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

The September earthquake epicenter was a mile from my home, where the jolt caused artwork to fall off walls, but folks in Petaluma barely felt a shake. The convenience store workers blocks from my home still talk about their moment of fame on the front page.

I’m our main food photographer, and this one didn’t make the cut for the story, but I love the feel of a west county home in the woods in the winter opening a long, simmered bowl of soup.

I was standing on a ladder above a shirtless man when I realized if this was the 30th annual Tattoo & Blues Festival, I photographed the very first one when I first started at the Press Democrat. Then I realized how old I was.