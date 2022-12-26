PD photographer John Burgess's photos of the year 2022
The September earthquake epicenter was a mile from my home, where the jolt caused artwork to fall off walls, but folks in Petaluma barely felt a shake. The convenience store workers blocks from my home still talk about their moment of fame on the front page.
I’m our main food photographer, and this one didn’t make the cut for the story, but I love the feel of a west county home in the woods in the winter opening a long, simmered bowl of soup.
I was standing on a ladder above a shirtless man when I realized if this was the 30th annual Tattoo & Blues Festival, I photographed the very first one when I first started at the Press Democrat. Then I realized how old I was.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: