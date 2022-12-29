Editor’s note: Each year we ask the Press Democrat photojournalists to select their favorite 3 or 4 photos of the year, and tell us why in their words.

Picking my favorite images of the year is based on the reaction I have while making the image. I attempt to compose in layers, frame the image to somewhat bridge the reader, pulling them into a scene, then work with ambient light from different angles. This approach can be time consuming and somewhat frustrating, but can yield nice results.

During the Sonoma County Fair, you can get creative with time exposures at the Midway, it’s easy to get over-whelmed with all the funky colors. Imagine my surprise when the flashing lights of the Turbo ride froze partial movement of Wave Swinger riders.

The heat wave in September was forecast nearly 10 days out. I really wanted to stay away from people playing in water. How was the heat going to affect those living in the elements? As the temperature hit 110 degrees, I came across a group of individuals in Santa Rosa passing out ice and drinks to homeless men and women. Relief on the face of Michael Williams is palpable. To top it off, the glue on my shoes melted from standing on the asphalt.

The new courthouse in Santa Rosa has caught my eye on several occasions. Originally I’d sought to make photos of workers on scaffolding, but nearly fell over when the setting sun created crepuscular rays through welders smoke on the main structure. I waited several minutes for a worker to walk in to the frame. Nearly fell over again.