PD photojournalist John Burgess: A lifetime of adventure and exclusives

3. Climbed to the top of the Golden Gate Bridge at 3 a.m. on my 30th birthday. Hopefully the statute of limitations has passed.

A career in photojournalism wasn’t on my radar when I arrived at University of California, Berkeley in 1980, but I had to pay my own way, and the Daily Cal was an independent student newspaper that needed a photographer. I spent the next four years earning extra cash and living in a newsroom, receiving the education for a 42-year — and counting — career.

After graduating with an economics degree, I spent my early 20s as an outdoor “bum” with Cal Adventures. I made little money but had the time of my life guiding backpacking, kayaking, rock climbing and cross-country ski trips. I was one of the first guides in the Bay Area when I started the sea kayaking program in 1985.

My joy was taking 10-to-15-year-olds on five-day backpacking trips. I got an emergency teaching credential and, due to a lack of teachers, ended up teaching special education to some wonderful middle schoolers in West Oakland.

In 1988, I had saved enough for a year in Europe, putting 23,000 miles on a Volkswagen bus traveling from Scotland to Sicily to the Iran-Iraq border in Turkey. My camera helped me overcome my shyness. It was my way to begin conversations with the locals.

It turns out the camera, and later a press pass, gave me permission to poke my nose into other people’s business and ask, “What are you doing?”

I returned to California and was accepted into the Sonoma State University teacher credential program. Though a long shot, I applied around the same time for a scholarship to the San Francisco State photojournalism program with my images from Europe — and won!

My big break was winning the shooting competition against 100 other young photojournalists during a week-long workshop in upstate New York. The prize was an internship at Sports Illustrated. I started at The Press Democrat in 1991 after my time in the Time-Life building in New York City, but the photo editors continued to call.

Over the next 23 years I worked weekends and completed more than 300 assignments as a freelancer. In the ‘90s Sports Illustrated was the ultimate sports magazine. I was its West Coast portrait guy. I visited Navajo and Hopi lands with 49ers quarterback Steve Young, rented 4,000 range golf balls to photograph 18-year-old Tiger Woods at Stanford, and duct-taped 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens’ mouth shut.

My day photographing NBA legend Jason Kidd ended with us watching a movie in his luxurious home theater.

With more outlets making demands on athletes, our time for photography diminished so much that my last assignment in 2013, a cover image of Giants MVP catcher Buster Posey, ended with a public relations person yelling at me for taking seven minutes instead of the allotted five minutes.

Those pressures and a double bypass heart surgery ended my weekends freelancing.

I asked Press Democrat writer Mary Callahan to marry me while we both covered the Richard Allen Davis trial for the killing of 12-year-old Polly Klaas. I was the pool photographer, the only one allowed in court, when the guilty verdict was read. Davis turned and held up two middle fingers.

That image became the center of controversy and conversation about when should newspapers run an offensive image.

The same issue arose when two Montgomery homecoming princesses saluted the Santa Rosa fans with four middle fingers from the back of their convertible driving around the track at half-time. I’m pretty sure I have the record with seven total published “birds” flipped — one inadvertent — over my career.

After 31 years, the favorite part of my job is meeting the amazing people we cover. I get to quiz the experts in every field. I love learning new skills, and I am an insatiable hobbyist. Many of those hobbies started after photographing and learning from my subjects.

After photographing master hand tool craftsman James Krenov, I became a woodworker. An ocean kayak fishing shoot led to summer weekends on the water and a freezer filled with rockfish and ling cod. My other hobbies include bird watching, fermenting, indoor plants, gardening veggies and dahlias, ceramics and hopefully learning how to play my news bass.

I feel I’ve lived a few lifetimes of adventure as a photojournalist. Every day of work is unique.

I’ve spent three weeks in India and Malaysia photographing an outsourcing story. I was at Obama’s first inauguration. I’ve been in the Giants’ dugout during a World Series. I’ve flown in an Army helicopter in Yosemite when it was closed to the public. I’ve photographed four open-heart surgeries. I was the only photographer to photograph in Pelican Bay’s secure housing unit, the highest-level, maximum security prison in California. Francis Ford Copola once stole my tooth-marked pizza crusts and ate them.

And master chef John Ash cooks for me once a month, and I get to take home goodies every time.

It has been a wild ride. Hopefully, there are a few more adventures for this old photojournalist.