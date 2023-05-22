PD photos of the week: May 14-20

Amazing Grace
On Monday, we published a story about Grace Davis, a woman who has struggled with homelessness in Sonoma County. She is emblematic of our community’s relationship with homelessness. “Her story speaks volumes about the thorny complexities in the discussion of homeless people and how, and who, we help,” PD columnist Kerry Benefield wrote.
From a mud hole to an oasis, Spring Lake Regional Park turns 50.
This year is the 50th anniversary of Spring Lake Regional Park. The man-made lake, lagoon and open space, and lagoon have become a beloved outdoor favorite in Sonoma County for runners, boaters, fishing enthusiasts, and nature lovers.
Stop and smell the succulents?
Garden designer Lisa Mattson has transformed a former rose garden in Geyserville into a stunning rose-free garden showcasing a variety of interesting and attractive succulents. Staff photographer Chad Surmick captured some stunning photos of succulents with a macro lens and a drone. “They’re so beautiful in their own right,” Surmick said. “When you really look at them, there’s a beautiful rainbow of pastels going on, blacks and greens and yellows and purples and blues.”
An eager helper
Staff photojournalist John Burgess captured this sweet moment on Tuesday of the St. Vincent’s batboy trying to be of assistance during the first day of North Coast Section playoff baseball action.
We want your wit
Please leave your clever caption for Chris Chung’s photo in the comments below.
Q & A: Have a question for our photo staff? Want to know something about photojournalism?
Feel free to email me your questions at beth.schlanker@pressdemocrat.com. with “Q&A” in the subject line.
Want to share an amazing photo you took with our readers? Send ‘em to me.
Email them to me with the subject line “My Photo” to beth.schlanker@pressdemocrat.com. Thanks!
