PD photos of the week: May 14-20

Amazing Grace

On Monday, we published a story about Grace Davis, a woman who has struggled with homelessness in Sonoma County. She is emblematic of our community’s relationship with homelessness. “Her story speaks volumes about the thorny complexities in the discussion of homeless people and how, and who, we help,” PD columnist Kerry Benefield wrote.

Grace Davis’ life changed drastically when her mother died seven years ago. Her journey as a homeless person led her to a tiny patch of grass in a corner of a small park in Santa Rosa where she spent three years being a part of the community. Photo taken Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Grace Davis’ regular nightly routine includes a visit to the local Safeway gas station to grab a drink and heat up food before heading back to the yurt she is temporarily living in after she was evicted from Steele Lane Park in Santa Rosa where she had lived for the past three years. Photo taken Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

During her time living on the streets, Grace Davis has taught herself to draw, spending more than eight hours to create a pencil drawing for an employee she likes at her local Safeway store. Photo taken Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Grace Davis found a Bible at a truck stop in Arizona, and found some peace and purpose during her life as a homeless person living in Santa Rosa. She said she lives her life based on “God’s will” and she accepts her situation with grace. Photo taken Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

From a mud hole to an oasis, Spring Lake Regional Park turns 50.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Spring Lake Regional Park. The man-made lake, lagoon and open space, and lagoon have become a beloved outdoor favorite in Sonoma County for runners, boaters, fishing enthusiasts, and nature lovers.

Cesar Chavez heads out from the dock in his kayak at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Geese and goslings walk in the grass along the banks at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Jordan Bromstead, right, Kaylee Bowhay, Dornell Mullings, and Santiago Gomez lounge beside the lake at Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Stop and smell the succulents?

Garden designer Lisa Mattson has transformed a former rose garden in Geyserville into a stunning rose-free garden showcasing a variety of interesting and attractive succulents. Staff photographer Chad Surmick captured some stunning photos of succulents with a macro lens and a drone. “They’re so beautiful in their own right,” Surmick said. “When you really look at them, there’s a beautiful rainbow of pastels going on, blacks and greens and yellows and purples and blues.”

Garden designer Lisa Mattson, has completely made over a former rose garden in Geyserville. Gone are all the roses, replaced with a variety of interesting and attractive succulents high above the Creek Valley, May 11, 2023. Published May 20th. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

An eager helper

Staff photojournalist John Burgess captured this sweet moment on Tuesday of the St. Vincent’s batboy trying to be of assistance during the first day of North Coast Section playoff baseball action.

