PD reporter Alana Minkler: Openness is my middle name

5. I’ve been a pescatarian for 13 years due to ethical and environmental reasons.

4. I’m working on spending less time on my phone so I can be more present. I’m also addicted to coffee, but I’m not trying to work on that.

3. One of my biggest dreams is to write and illustrate a graphic novel.

1. My three go-to mood-boosters include singing in the car, lifting weights at the gym and talking to my best friend, Faith.

Today, we introduce you to Alana Minkler, one of our breaking news and general assignment reporters.

―――

My middle name is Nahglibah. It means “the light that slices through the darkness.”

It’s a testament to my strong belief in the journalistic tenets of accountability and transparency and I share it with you in defiance of one of the more sacred traditions of the Diné, more commonly known as the Navajo people.

But, I’ll circle back to that.

I am a blend of two extremely proud, strong, and resilient peoples — each with its own history of persecution and perseverance.

My Navajo dad is a photography professor and my Jewish mom is a sociology professor. They both teach at Northern Arizona University. And, though they divorced when I was 9, they’re still on good terms.

Born and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona, I spent my weekends either driving around the Navajo Reservation, exploring the beautiful mesas and high plains of “the rez,” with my dad or visiting my Jewish family in New York with my mom.

When I was much younger, I never felt like I fit in. None of my classmates in my hometown had outside lives like mine. So, I tried to hide my differences.

Now that I’m older, I embrace my backgrounds and acknowledge how they’ve each contributed to who I am as a person — and a journalist. My career is a byproduct of my journey to self-acceptance.

We all have diverse experiences, cultures, lifestyles and mindsets. And, everyone has a unique story to share — in that way, we are all the same.

I’m a breaking news and general assignment reporter for The Press Democrat. I was hired about three months ago to cover everything from wildfires, crime and youth issues to tribes, weather and human interest stories.

Before that, I was a breaking news intern at the Arizona Republic, an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star and the investigative editor at my college newspaper, the Daily Wildcat.

Because of my experiences growing up, I have a particular preference for stories that inspire compassion, empathy and understanding for those who are considered outside the norm.

I believe in the public’s right to know and share information and I advocate for government and corporate transparency, as well as their accountability to the public.

Because I’m relatively new to the profession, I’m aware that I have much to learn and endless stories to listen to and share. Knowing this can be both overwhelming and invigorating.

Even so, when I feel uncertain, I remind myself of the meaning of my middle name — “the light that slices through the darkness.”

When my dad first told me my middle name, he said it meant dawn. He also said that Navajo culture is a warrior culture, so it could also stand for “the warrior who wakes up before everyone and kills the enemy in their sleep.”

For the Navajo, the middle name is where a person’s power exists. It is not shared with outsiders. Sharing it, my dad said, would be like a superhuman giving away her superpowers.

For years, I didn’t tell a soul — and imagined myself as a top secret dawn superhero.

That all changed when I went to college at the University of Arizona.

Thanks to the bureaucratic process, every class roster, every administrative document — every laminated I.D. — I was given included my middle name.

Everyone could see it. And, it sure felt like everyone tried to pronounce it.

Although sharing my Navajo name is not in line with my culture’s traditions, I’ve always disliked keeping secrets. Knowing that others knew my middle name made me feel very vulnerable, but it was also relieving.

I’ve never been one to hold power for myself, anyway. I wear my name card, my multi-cultural identity and my personality with pride.

I enjoy being an open book (and I wish government agencies and corporations enjoyed being transparent just as much as I do).

Now, in one more gesture of openness, I offer a piece of my power to you.

My favorite time of day is dawn.

As a kid, I loved waking up when other people were still asleep.

The sky would be a hue of blue I never saw at any other time of day. It enticed me. And it filled my body with adrenaline as I breathed in the fresh dewy air.

Today, the dawn brings me hope, and as a journalist, it’s my daily reminder to look for solutions instead of just focusing on life’s problems.

