PD reporter Kathleen Coates: My newspaper career has come full circle

“Behind the Byline” introduces you to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call Sonoma County home.

Today, we introduce you to Kathleen Coates, one of our general assignment/breaking news reporters.

I got interested in writing as soon as I was told I was good at it. I learned to write not only in school, but just from being around my parents, who were educators who wrote and spoke well. I was reading before I entered kindergarten.

I was always writing. Writing essays for school, writing in my diary, then for the middle school paper. I loved horses and used to ride a friend’s horse named Nipper in Oakdale, where I was born. I first liked the idea of being an English teacher with horses in the countryside.

After a while, I gave up that notion. My mom, an English teacher, worked way too hard — all those lesson plans and tests to be graded (sometimes I helped). I was reading at the high school level in the fourth grade.

So maybe I could be a novelist. Nah, I thought, that looks iffy. Then, I got interested in politics. I campaigned for a local assemblyman, and later, a friend and I opened a primary presidential headquarters in the town I had moved to in the fifth grade, Winters, “Gateway to the Monticello Dam.”

Throughout my life I have dabbled in political campaigning, was a competitive swimmer and a singer-guitar player. But journalism has been my life, and I’ve been married to two fellow journalists.

I signed on to be a reporter for the high school paper, which worked out of the local paper’s office, the Winters Express, during my senior year. This was a fun, sort of real-life experience.

So, deciding to become a journalist was a natural. I enjoyed current events and writing and reporting. Of course just a couple of years before I was supposed to graduate from Winters High and apply to get in to college, the Watergate scandal started to explode, and soon everyone wanted to be the next “Woodstein.” (Ok, now I’ve dated myself). But luckily, with the recommendation of a UC Berkeley journalism law professor I had met through the Express editor, and after I had met all the basic requirements while going to UC Davis, I was accepted to the UC Berkeley School of Journalism as a junior.

Finding a job after graduation was tricky. All those journalism grads were flooding the market. I had worked at both the UC Davis Aggie and the Cal Aggie at Berkeley, so I had some proof of my work to show potential employers. I had done internships at the Davis Enterprise, KCBS-FM in San Francisco and wrote news releases for a local assemblyman.

After living in Northern California all my life, I ended up in Orange County for my first job. I turned down a job at the Point Reyes Light because there was nowhere affordable to live.

A few months later that paper, a weekly, won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting. “Oh, well,” I thought.

The twice-weekly I first worked at was called the News-Post and was headquartered in Laguna HIlls. I was first tasked with being the lifestyles editor and working the Laguna Niguel beat (a town of mostly new homes and not much else). This entailed many trips to Laguna Beach, a place I had glimpsed and loved once on the way home from a vacation in Coronado. I visited homes to cover social events, I took pictures, laid out pages, wrote headlines — the whole deal. Later I was editor of an entertainment tab, “What’s Happening.”

My mother put clippings from my first two jobs in a picture album. My parents were proud and my journalism and English teachers were excited. The pay was nothing to write home about, though.

I would go on to work as a reporter for several Orange and Los Angeles County (as well as Central California and Wisconsin) papers as a reporter and various types of editor. Standout jobs were Laguna Beach reporter for the Orange County Register communities section, city editor at the Whittier Daily News, assistant features editor, shepherding an entertainment tab called “Cheers”, managing editor at the Santa Maria Times and assistant business editor, assistant bureau chief and editor of the South Valley Bee for the Fresno Bee. I was laid off twice by the same company, McClatchy, four years apart, and landed a job as a copy editor here at The Press Democrat in 2016.

This is a quality journalism operation with a capital Q. I was proud to have worked on the coverage of the fires that merited a Pulitzer Prize as a copy editor.

Shortly after our new executive editor, Rick Green, took over in February, he asked me to fill in as a reporter on the crime/ breaking news beat for a while since I had that experience from years ago. The staff was in flux and he felt I could do the job.

I was tentative about it at first, but decided it was a good thing, especially after I was given a general assignment beat with side beats of Windsor, Cloverdale and animal welfare issues. Now I’m a permanent, full-time staff writer.

It’s been interesting and fun to make contact with people in a community again, establishing sources and drilling down to find new stories. Writing about substandard housing in our beautiful county and the drought that caused some animals to be abandoned because there was no hay or grass to feed them was eye-opening.

I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback on my work. I hope to find more interesting stories to pursue here, as I’ve come full circle in my career.

My parents would be proud.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.