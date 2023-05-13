PD reporter Madison Smalstig: Journalism has been one of my constants

5. My middle name is my mother’s maiden name.

4. I am the oldest of three siblings, my brother is 21 and my sister is 12.

3. I majored in journalism and Spanish in college, with a minor in gender studies.

2. I go indoor rock climbing, both bouldering and top-roping, almost every weekend.

Editor’s note: “Behind the Byline” introduces you to those who write stories, snap photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat. com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call Sonoma County home. Today, we introduce you to reporter Madison Smalstig.

There are two things I consider to be constants in my life: change and journalism.

(Death and taxes too, but those didn’t work as well in the intro.)

Allow me to explain.

Journalism was my first true career choice, outside of the first 12 years of my life where I was convinced I would be plucked from the crowd and turned into a teen pop star.

I was 14 ― a few years after my dad started putting a bug in my ear about writing as a job ― when I signed up for my high school yearbook class and I became a writer for a small, neighborhood magazine called the Northwoods of Yorktown.

At that point, it took me almost half a day to squeak out an article about a “young achiever” running track that barely fit the bill. But it made me feel closer to my community and it made me want to be better.

At Indiana University, while working for my school newspaper (shout out to the Indiana Daily Student) and listening to my professors talk about storytelling in journalism, I learned even more about the real effect stories could have on real people, and I craved even more to play a part in creating them.

And that’s how I ended up in Sonoma County, a place semi-known to my Midwest born ’n raised self: by following this dream of local reporting.

It also allowed me to talk to those involved in the rising Black Lives Matter protests in Portland the summer of 2020, while interning at The Oregonian.

It gave me the opportunity to work for the country’s fourth longest-running African-American publication, The Indianapolis Recorder.

Pursuing journalism also allowed me to fulfill a longtime dream last summer of working for the Indianapolis Star.

While there, I watched one of my colleagues stand by her reporting about an Indianapolis physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl, which attracted national scrutiny and raised awareness about this controversial issue.

During that time, I also worked on a longer story about queer leaders across the state, including Indiana’s first transgender elected official, and how their experiences differed ― a story that was very important to me as a queer individual.

As a young reporter, I expected to move around and for things in my life to change fairly often. But I knew that reporting, itself, would remain a constant.

I currently work as a breaking news reporter, though I have also reported outside of that area by writing about a crosswalk where three people have been hit and hospitalized and about the journey back home of Sonoma County’s first baby of 2023.

As I continue reporting and living in the North Bay, I want to keep people informed, be transparent and also convey what life looks like in the area.

One of my favorite parts of journalism is interviewing people and asking the deeper questions — the ones that reveal small details that point to something bigger.

The “congrats on retirement” card I once saw an 89-year-old court-appointed special advocate use to scrape snow off her windshield as she headed into her last case. The scribbled message of “I love you” on a dusty headboard of a spouse whose husband had spent weeks in the hospital for COVID-19.

The “welcome home” balloons that hung in the house for the first baby born in 2023 in Sonoma County, who remained in the neonatal intensive care unit more than a month after his birth.

As I continue reaching out to the community, I no doubt will gather more of these small sticking points, so I figured I would share a few of mine:

I love coffee and tea, though not for the caffeine. One of my favorite pastimes is completing 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles. The other one is watching sitcoms and reality TV shows. My favorite books right now are by Sally Rooney ― do not read “Conversations with Friends” unless you are ready to be just as frustrated as you are compelled.

When I see pennies face down on the ground, I flip them, so the next person who picks it up has some luck. I lived in Madrid, Spain, for a semester in college. I am a high school theater nerd, who loves a good musical, and was also the student body president my senior year. I prefer using mechanical pencils even though I write using too much pressure and they break constantly.

My favorite type of wine is cabernet sauvignon and my favorite beers are stouts. I wake up about 5 a.m. every day to talk to my girlfriend before work. My ukulele is named Cash, because my grandpa, who gifted me the instrument, loved Johnny Cash. My first car was named Stacy, because of the song Stacy’s Mom by the band Fountains of Wayne.

I am a reporter.

While I know that some of the facts I have listed above may change over time, they capture who I am now.

And that’s what I want to do as journalist in this community: express what Sonoma County looks like today.

And while portions of me may change, I will always remain connected to the news in some way.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.