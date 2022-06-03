Press Democrat reporter Paulina Pineda: Love of writing and news inspired career in local journalism

4. It’s not uncommon to see sticky notes lining my desk. It’s how I organize my work day, who I need to call and what else I need to do on assignments. I’m sure there’s a better method for keeping track of everything but it works for me.

2. My favorite food is a sandwich because there are so many varieties. Cuban-style pan con bistec, or steak sandwich, with caramelized onions, tomatoes, shoestring potatoes and mayo is at the top of the list, but I’d be just as happy eating a turkey and provolone sub.

1. In the third grade I started a newsletter, The Lescard News, named after my teacher, where I wrote blurbs about the weather and whatever was on TV for my two loyal readers, my parents.

“Behind the Byline” introduces you to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call Sonoma County home.

Today, we introduce you to Paulina Pineda, our government and community reporter for Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

――――――――

Sitting with my legs criss-crossed beneath me on the warm grass in the backyard of my family’s south Florida home, I eagerly waited as my dad scribbled across the top of the page of a composition book.

Inside the black and white marbled notebook was the first line to what later would become a short story. It was an activity we did often and topics ranged from aliens landing on Earth to toys coming to life and beyond.

From the one line my dad wrote I spun narratives that incorporated people I knew in real life, characters I read about in school and even tropes I would see in the novelas — Spanish soap operas — I watched with my mom and grandparents.

It was an escape from what at the time was worrisome news for a young elementary school student.

Around this time the United States had invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 attacks in New York. I remember being nervous that something similar could happen closer to home or that my dad would have to go to war.

I probably watched too much news for a kid. But it was the images and stories of people and places thousands of miles away that piqued an interest in journalism.

I knew I wanted to tell stories but I didn’t know then that my love of writing and interest in news would turn into a career.

I cut my teeth as a reporter at a small hyperlocal paper in Nogales on the Arizona border.

The paper published twice a week and was a resource for the county’s roughly 45,000 residents and the larger community across the border, detailing city council decisions, the ins and outs of local elections, youth sports and nonprofits and people making a difference in the community.

I covered everything from local government and courts and police to high school sports when we were down a sports reporter.

As national and international attention turned to the border during the 2016 election cycle, stories focused on immigration and the border wall but they often failed to capture daily life in the binational community.

My colleagues and I pressed on telling the local stories.

I shadowed a school bus driver who drove students living in some of the most remote areas of the county to school – a two-hour drive roundtrip across rolling hills and vineyards – to illustrate the increasing financial burden rural districts faced to transport students to and from school.

I was in the courtroom as the judge sentenced a doctor to 21 years in prison for manslaughter in the death of his ex-girlfriend 25 years after he shot her, leaving her paralyzed and with organ damage that eventually led to her death in 2015. It was the justice the woman’s family had been seeking for decades.

And through public records and sourcing I pieced together the details behind the then-police chief’s ouster which was shrouded in secrecy.

After Nogales, I tried my hand at political reporting, covering the Arizona State House, and spent the last three years covering two communities in the Phoenix suburbs as part of a large city team reporting for a regional audience.

As a kid, I was attracted to what I thought was the glamorous job of traveling the world and sharing stories. But the value I saw in being a resource for the local community in my first job and the excitement of chasing down impactful stories had me in search of a place where I could be a key cog in telling local news.

This brought me to the North Bay.

The decisions made at the local level often have more immediate impacts than those at the state and federal government, but those stories are sometimes missed as local newspapers reduce the number of days they publish or shutter operations altogether.

As The Press Democrat’s city government and communities reporter for Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park I want to show how government decisions and policies impact residents’ daily lives and their pocketbook.

I’ve wonked out on policy documents and read dozens of stories in our archives to get up to speed and I’m loving learning about my new communities.

In my first few weeks on the beat, I’ve reported on budget priorities, long-awaited infrastructure repairs related to the 2017 fires in Santa Rosa and the latest news in a yearslong attempt to create an urban hub in Rohnert Park.

And I hope to tell stories beyond City Hall, too.

I want to lend a voice to marginalized communities, highlight those outside of politics who are working to improve Sonoma County and help people learn more about the place they call home.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.