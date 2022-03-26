PD senior editor Bryce Martin: It’s always been about community

5. I have two cats, a 20-pound Maine Coon named Dakota who thinks he’s a dog, and a common short-hair named Maya, who we were told once ate a whole bird, bones and all.

3. My favorite author is Fyodor Dostoevsky. While on a study abroad college trip to Russia, I attempted to go visit his gravesite, but when we got there the cemetery had just closed. One of my friends even offered a security guard $100 for us to get in. Despite our efforts, I didn’t get to see it.

2. The pandemic pushed me to reassess and focus on my health, and I started eating better and running — a lot. After losing 160 pounds in nine months, I summited eight of Colorado’s 14ers, which are mountain peaks at or above 14,000 feet in elevation. I’m looking forward to conquering the 12 14ers here in California.

1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told me I had bad breath after I interviewed him for a story in college. To be fair, I had just eaten an onion bagel. I now make sure I keep a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and gum in my car.

Today, we introduce you to Bryce Martin, one of our senior editors.

I was sweating bullets. And, based on how this interview would go, perhaps dodging a few. OK, that’s hyperbole. But I can still remember the first story I wrote and had published in a newspaper.

I was 16, about to be a senior in high school. My mom persuaded me to enter our local daily newspaper’s competition for aspiring young reporters. I had an idea — how about an interview with someone who was making an impact locally?

The millionaire local philanthropist credited with revitalizing the Lake Huron waterfront in my town of Port Huron, Michigan, was my choice. When I worked up the nerve to approach him, the first words out of my mouth were mostly garbled, but I pressed on and we talked for about 10 minutes. I made him laugh twice and when we parted, he shook my hand with a strong grip, and I felt my confidence renewed.

I nailed the story — a colorful piece about the man and his accomplishments — and won the competition. The newspaper named me its summer intern, then gave me a freelance job the summer before I started college.

It was in that nerve-jangling 10-minute interview that I learned the importance of community. For the philanthropist, seeing how his contributions impacted the lives of so many — creating affordable housing, places for people to recreate and relax and create opportunities for minority-owned businesses — gave him true wealth.

That story wasn’t just the start to my journalism career, it was the start of my appreciation for community.

There’s a reason every journalist steps foot into this field. It’s not the easiest profession or always the most welcoming. My reason, like for so many others, was to make a difference — to give voice to the voiceless, to use my words as an agent of change, to bring the community together.

I worked as a reporter at my school paper and two local daily publications throughout college, then landed my first full-time gig as editor of a tiny weekly newspaper in mid-Michigan. Leading a staff of two was intimidating, but I loved it. About a year later, I moved to another small local paper, in a town of about 2,500 people in southwest North Dakota.

Say what you want about North Dakota, with its biting cold, long and dry summers and endless stretches of rural road, it was because of the people why I stayed for as long as I did. Yes, my ego certainly appreciated being a big fish in a little pond, but seeing how important local news was to the community only strengthened my love for journalism.

When something was going on, good or bad, people looked to me and the newspaper to fill them in. A quick trip to the local market would turn into a 45-minute venture with people stopping me to share a story or opinion on something I’d recently written. I took the time to listen to every one of them. In doing so, I came to understand people on a deeper level. I put everything I had into that paper, and the community would have nothing less.

I turned a fledgling, rural newspaper into a beacon of quality journalism, with stories on how the Bakken oilfield was affecting our small corner of the state and the latest cloud-seeding controversy to the charm of a neighbor’s backyard garden or holiday light display. One of the hardest moments was trying to heal our broken town in the wake of a tragic murder, rare in southwest North Dakota. I was rewarded by statewide recognition and awards, but what mattered most was seeing and hearing what local people thought.

I even “came out” — which is what an article profiling my husband and me in The Bismarck Tribune called it — in the paper. I had written an impassioned column after seeing the vitriol spewed across the nation when Sports Illustrated announced a transgender athlete would grace its cover for the first time. In the column, I talked about being gay — it was the first time I had mentioned it in print. My column caught the interest of the Bismarck paper and a few others, for the fact that a gay, married man was a newspaper editor in the middle of blood-red North Dakota, among the “cowboys” and oil field roustabouts.

I was honest, both in print and in my private life, and I was accepted in that small corner of the Great Plains for what I said and did and who I was. Most people, I found, didn’t care if I was gay. And in the days after the article published, I was met with even more praise and support.