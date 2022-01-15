PD senior editor Marie McCain: Following my dream, while I help others reach theirs

5. I love British television shows and animation. If the only shows on TV were cartoons and reruns of "Are You Being Served?" I'd be just fine.

4. I busted a police cadet's lip when he jumped out at me during a training exercise in a civilian police academy. As they tried not to laugh, the trainers said my reaction was pure instinct.

3. When I was 4, I stuck a toy ring that I got as a prize in a Cracker Jack box up my nose. After that, I was rarely allowed to eat Cracker Jack by myself and I never, ever got another prize.

2. Though I can't swim and almost drowned twice myself, I swam well enough once to save a friend who was drowning in the deep end of a pool.

1. I only pick up pennies that have landed on the ground heads up.

"Behind the Byline" introduces you to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com.

Today, we introduce you to Marie McCain, one of our senior editors.

As cliché as it might sound, writers want to tell stories. That’s, ultimately, why I chose a career in journalism – that and I can’t do math.

No. No. No.

Back in my hometown of Chicago, Mama and Daddy McCain were told in my formative years their baby girl would not grow up to build bridges, blast off rockets, cure humanity’s deadliest diseases or conduct audits for the Internal Revenue Service.

Math has always been a traumatic experience for me. Even now, as I talk about it, shame-filled flashes of Mrs. Boltax’s sixth-grade math class are running through my mind.

I could deflect and blame the Chicago Public School system, but the origins of my inability feel molecular. Or, maybe I was beaten, in a previous life, with an abacus or a slide-rule or a checkbook.

Regardless, my desire to become a journalist was about much more than doing something I could do. I wanted to have an impact – do something that mattered.

I had no clue what I was getting into.

I’d interned at a couple of weeklies in the suburbs of Chicago when I was an undergraduate and freelanced for the Sun-Times when I was a graduate student.

But it wasn’t until I got my first professional job, 30 years ago, as a reporter at the City News Bureau of Chicago that I really learned what it meant to be a journalist.

I’ll circle back to that.

I am a senior editor at The Press Democrat and handle local news, which means I work with other staffers to keep readers informed about what’s happening in their cities and neighborhoods. I work with reporters who cover municipal government, public safety, breaking news, general assignment, and such specialized beats as diversity, equity and inclusion, criminal justice/courts and transportation.

I joined The Press Democrat last May after more than 20 years with Gannett, where I was part of its USA Today Network. My last position with that company was news/digital editor at The Desert Sun newspaper in Palm Springs.

I started out at City News, a wire service owned at the time by the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. From there I took it on the road and have worked at publications in Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio.

I came to California about 17 years ago. That’s the longest I’ve lived anywhere other than Chicago.

This is a beautiful state, rife with diverse cultures, people, opinions, economies, weather! Forests in the north. Desert in the south. Farmland in between. There’s an ocean on one side and Vegas on the other – what’s not to love?

I didn’t become an editor until I moved to California. Up until then I’d been a reporter whose expertise was mainly in crime, criminal justice and legal affairs — the law.

I’ve covered all types of crime and followed a lot of it to trials in federal, state and/or appellate courts. I’ve covered state legislatures where the laws are made. I’ve been on the street at crime scenes. I been in drug houses. I’ve been shot at. I’ve been inside jails and prisons. I’ve witnessed two executions. I’ve covered riots.

I’ve talked to people at some of the best moments in their lives – and at some of the worst. I’ve helped clean blood from the front steps of a home after a child standing there was struck by a bullet meant for a gangbanger. I’ve been there when bodies have been found. And, though I doubt I’d ever be able to prove it, I believe a question I once asked while covering a murder investigation helped police find the killer.

I’ve met so many different people who have the same underlying desires: A good life, in a good place, with good schools, low crime, lower taxes and affordable housing. I’ve met so many people who just want a chance to achieve their dreams or help others reach theirs.

That’s why I chose to become an editor. I’ve sat at the feet of some of the most amazing people in my career. My teachers have been tough-as-nails journalists who didn’t shy away from hard work or confrontation. They embodied all the tenets of this profession, yet still managed to be affected by the extremes of horror and happiness in the stories they covered.

Knowledge is one of the greatest gifts we can give each other.

They passed theirs onto me and I strive everyday to pass on what I know to others.

Reach Senior Editor Marie McCain at marie.mccain@pressdemocrat.com.