Subscribe

PD senior news director Annika Toernqvist: A career full of firsts

ANNIKA TOERNQVIST
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 8, 2022, 7:33AM
Updated 1 hour ago

5 fun facts about Annika Toernqvist

I speak four languages: Swedish, English, German and Spanish.

I am the oldest of six siblings from my dad’s three marriages.

I still love reading the print paper and I always start with the comics and Dear Abby.

I am a total news junkie, my friends call me “Doom and Gloom” since I always tell them the latest heartbreaking news from the world no matter if they ask me or not.

We have three kids and two guinea pigs and are right now looking for a new forever family for them -- the guinea pigs, not the kids.

“Behind the Byline” introduces you to those who write stories, shoot photos, design pages and edit the content we deliver in our print editions and on pressdemocrat.com. We’re more than journalists. As you’ll see, we’re also your neighbors with unique backgrounds and experiences who proudly call the North Bay home.

Today, we introduce you to Annika Toernqvist, our Senior News Director/Digital Growth.

____

Someone told me once that when you look back at your career, you can see a theme, a pattern in your choices, and what you did. Even if it's hard to tell when you are in the middle of it, it’ll all makes sense later in life.

I was an avid reader as a kid and loved writing. I got top grades for my school essays and even won a contest as a teenager for an essay that made it into a collection of short stories by teenagers. When it came time to pick a career, I remembered what my father said: pick not what you love doing, but what could make you the most money. So, I chose the most challenging science classes in high school and forced myself through the Swedish equivalent of AP math, physics and chemistry. My patient parents sat next to me many nights, struggling through impossible math. Same when it came to going to university, I selected a business major and dove deep into statistics, economics and accounting, instead of selecting language or writing, which I felt was far too vague and not “hardcore” enough.

My favorite pastime, though, was everything outside of my business classes. I started writing for the business students’ magazine and still remember the feeling when I saw my first article in print! Eventually, I became the editor and spent long nights in the newsroom basement at deadline, so much fun versus doing balance sheets.

I have been at The Press Democrat and Sonoma Media Investments since 2015, my current title is Senior News Director/Digital Growth. First time I have had that title.

I’ve had a lot of other “firsts” in my career.

One of my first jobs after college was working for a short-lived, far-too-early Swedish version of the American magazine Wired. The Swedish ZMagazine reported on the impact of the internet and cyberspace (as we said in those days).

There was a lot of talk about the “gender gap“ in technology. I interviewed early women adopters about their life online. We called them IT Bimbos on the cover. (Not sure that would work today.)

Book editor

I was, among many things, the editor for a series of books about the internet. We were at the cutting edge, at least it felt so.

I tracked down engineers that knew something about the internet (we are talking 1995, no one hardly knew anything). They wrote the books, and I edited. The books had titles like “How to use internet at work,” and “How to use internet in school.”

After editing four books, I was asked if I could co-write one on how to use internet for children. By then, I was a full-on expert on anything internet-related, so I said yes. The book sold pretty well and was even translated into German.

Move forward 18 months: The magazine was no more and I worked for a large internet portal and started Sweden's first celebrity online chats. Every weekday at 3 p.m., celebrities came to our 'chat studio' and answered real-time questions from our readers. Sometimes we had someone in the studio to help type in the answers: Many of our guests were still novices online. Our guests varied from the leaders of the various political parties and pop bands to celebrity chefs.

At the age of 26, I was then promoted to run the whole portal. I had a staff of 16 people under me.

Being a woman in charge of a big internet portal in 1996 and with a book title behind me, I was interviewed quite often in Swedish media. I also traveled around the country showing audiences the possibilities of the internet. I usually had to dial-up with a modem to show websites like Altavista and Yahoo or the coffeemaker in Cambridge (anyone remembers that one?). The connection often didn't work or crashed, or it was slow like molasses. I still get sweaty just thinking about the ringing sound the modem made. But in those early days, this was still okay. The fascination for the internet was everywhere.

When I think back to those early internet years, I remember how hard everything was. Making a website with some links took weeks, ordering a book online was complicated, videos loaded very slowly, if ever, and it was impossible to measure online traffic. We knew that we did have about 200,000 monthly visitors to the portal (or whatever the number was), but to understand what they actually did on the portal I had to sit down with an engineer for hours and we couldn't tell much. I remember sitting there and thinking, this could be so much better!

5 fun facts about Annika Toernqvist

I speak four languages: Swedish, English, German and Spanish.

I am the oldest of six siblings from my dad’s three marriages.

I still love reading the print paper and I always start with the comics and Dear Abby.

I am a total news junkie, my friends call me “Doom and Gloom” since I always tell them the latest heartbreaking news from the world no matter if they ask me or not.

We have three kids and two guinea pigs and are right now looking for a new forever family for them -- the guinea pigs, not the kids.

Real book author for a minute

Eventually, my boyfriend moved to San Francisco and I followed him there on a journalism visa. The plan was to only stay for half a year, but we fell in love with San Francisco and California. I wrote for Swedish media and sent home reports about the happy dot.com craziness of the late 90s in the Bay Area. I shared an office with a gang of entrepreneurs in San Francisco’s South Park neighborhood and went to extravagant startup parties.

After a while, an old Swedish colleague asked if I wanted to co-write a book about the startups in San Francisco and Sweden. I happily said yes, figured if I could write a children's book, I could write a grown-up book. I interviewed and met with so many amazing people in the Bay Area writing that book; so fun and so much work. (If anyone wonders, I would say it’s easier to give birth than to write a book.)

We named the book "Guldrush" (“Gold Rush” in Swedish), which became the perfect name two years later when everything crashed in the internet industry meltdown in 2001.

Green card

As any immigrant in the U.S. can tell you, getting a green card is a dream.

As an expert, all those interviews I had done in the early internet days and my translated children's book made me qualify for a green card for extraordinary ability to my big surprise. This category of the green card is mostly awarded to academic scholars or ballerinas (and Melania Trump). But also, it turns out, to ordinary people like me.

We did go back to Sweden for a bit, got married, and had children, but that green card and our love of California made us come back again. It still amazes me that if I hadn't done all those interviews or written those books, our lives might have taken a different turn.

In 2008, I got a job at SFGate, San Francisco Chronicle's website, then with 12 million unique users (22 million users when I left seven years later).

As a senior producer on the online team, I worked with the newsroom, developers, and designers to make sure the website reached as many people as possible with engaging content and features. It was my first time working with a traditional newspaper newsroom and I loved it.

We had layoffs and changes; I got more responsibilities and was even in charge of the online sports section for a while, which felt bizarre. I didn't know much about baseball or football, two non-Swedish sports. I learned tons when we worked on headlines and content to get the maximum search traffic during the memorable 2010 World Series when the Giants won for the first time since 1954. No one who was there will ever forget the absolute bonanza in San Francisco during the victory parade.

I’ve spent the past 14 years working in various online content roles as producer, manager and director, first for SFGate/S.F. Chronicle and then for Sonoma Media Investments, the parent company of The Press Democrat.

Through fires, floods, storms, elections, tragedy and joy, it is challenging and hectic, but it is never boring and it always feels important. I still love the fast pace, the impact our reporting makes and how not one day is like the next.

In my current position as Senior News Director/Digital Growth, I help lead our daily coverage for online and print. I also work with our online team regarding online design, newsletters, social media and web alerts.

Compared to those early days in Stockholm when we were staring at traffic logs, we can understand and see what resonates with our readers much more than we ever could before.

To this day, there are certain things that I care more about than most: How do we stay relevant to our readers? What do our readers want to read? What makes them read a story? Where do they find our stories? On search engines, social media, in newsletters? What will get them engaged?

I still feel genuine joy when we get reactions to a story from our highly engaged Press Democrat readers. Good or bad, comments in articles and social media, emails, phone calls, or the best reward — when we turn a casual reader into a subscriber, they tell us we are doing something that matters.

Looking back at my somewhat diverse career I feel grateful that I did do a lot of firsts, and that I said yes when I was offered something I hadn’t tried before. How else will you learn?

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette