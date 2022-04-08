PD senior news director Annika Toernqvist: A career full of firsts

We have three kids and two guinea pigs and are right now looking for a new forever family for them -- the guinea pigs, not the kids.

I am a total news junkie, my friends call me “Doom and Gloom” since I always tell them the latest heartbreaking news from the world no matter if they ask me or not.

Today, we introduce you to Annika Toernqvist, our Senior News Director/Digital Growth.

Someone told me once that when you look back at your career, you can see a theme, a pattern in your choices, and what you did. Even if it's hard to tell when you are in the middle of it, it’ll all makes sense later in life.

I was an avid reader as a kid and loved writing. I got top grades for my school essays and even won a contest as a teenager for an essay that made it into a collection of short stories by teenagers. When it came time to pick a career, I remembered what my father said: pick not what you love doing, but what could make you the most money. So, I chose the most challenging science classes in high school and forced myself through the Swedish equivalent of AP math, physics and chemistry. My patient parents sat next to me many nights, struggling through impossible math. Same when it came to going to university, I selected a business major and dove deep into statistics, economics and accounting, instead of selecting language or writing, which I felt was far too vague and not “hardcore” enough.

My favorite pastime, though, was everything outside of my business classes. I started writing for the business students’ magazine and still remember the feeling when I saw my first article in print! Eventually, I became the editor and spent long nights in the newsroom basement at deadline, so much fun versus doing balance sheets.

I have been at The Press Democrat and Sonoma Media Investments since 2015, my current title is Senior News Director/Digital Growth. First time I have had that title.

I’ve had a lot of other “firsts” in my career.

One of my first jobs after college was working for a short-lived, far-too-early Swedish version of the American magazine Wired. The Swedish ZMagazine reported on the impact of the internet and cyberspace (as we said in those days).

There was a lot of talk about the “gender gap“ in technology. I interviewed early women adopters about their life online. We called them IT Bimbos on the cover. (Not sure that would work today.)

Book editor

I was, among many things, the editor for a series of books about the internet. We were at the cutting edge, at least it felt so.

I tracked down engineers that knew something about the internet (we are talking 1995, no one hardly knew anything). They wrote the books, and I edited. The books had titles like “How to use internet at work,” and “How to use internet in school.”

After editing four books, I was asked if I could co-write one on how to use internet for children. By then, I was a full-on expert on anything internet-related, so I said yes. The book sold pretty well and was even translated into German.

Move forward 18 months: The magazine was no more and I worked for a large internet portal and started Sweden's first celebrity online chats. Every weekday at 3 p.m., celebrities came to our 'chat studio' and answered real-time questions from our readers. Sometimes we had someone in the studio to help type in the answers: Many of our guests were still novices online. Our guests varied from the leaders of the various political parties and pop bands to celebrity chefs.

At the age of 26, I was then promoted to run the whole portal. I had a staff of 16 people under me.

Being a woman in charge of a big internet portal in 1996 and with a book title behind me, I was interviewed quite often in Swedish media. I also traveled around the country showing audiences the possibilities of the internet. I usually had to dial-up with a modem to show websites like Altavista and Yahoo or the coffeemaker in Cambridge (anyone remembers that one?). The connection often didn't work or crashed, or it was slow like molasses. I still get sweaty just thinking about the ringing sound the modem made. But in those early days, this was still okay. The fascination for the internet was everywhere.

When I think back to those early internet years, I remember how hard everything was. Making a website with some links took weeks, ordering a book online was complicated, videos loaded very slowly, if ever, and it was impossible to measure online traffic. We knew that we did have about 200,000 monthly visitors to the portal (or whatever the number was), but to understand what they actually did on the portal I had to sit down with an engineer for hours and we couldn't tell much. I remember sitting there and thinking, this could be so much better!