PD Sports Director Corey Young: Here I am, grandpa!

5) My most random celebrity sighting? James Brown in a hotel lobby in Fairbanks, Alaska.

4) My personal sports highlight is from junior high softball, managing to catch an outfield fly while watching the base runners instead of the ball. Of course, once I caught it, I had no idea what to do — which is probably why I was playing right field in the first place.

3) My introduction to covering small-town community news was classic — a Saturday parade, three public meetings in a row the next week and a singing dog at the senior center before the month was out.

2) I wowed one of my college journalism professors at Fresno State with my score on the spelling and grammar test students had to take before joining the staff of the campus newspaper. He asked if my high school had been a public school. Yes indeed — go Piner Prospectors!

1) I’m fortunate to have spent my entire journalism career in my native Sonoma County, at papers in Sebastopol and Petaluma before joining The Press Democrat.

Today, we introduce you to sports director Corey Young.

I really, really didn’t want to participate in “Behind the Byline.”

I’m a pretty private person, and to echo something my colleagues have touched on in this space before me, the idea of writing about myself seemed totally foreign to what I’ve done throughout my journalism career.

But it was something my mom said this spring, after my name popped up on the “Behind the Byline” schedule, that changed my mind.

“If your grandpa is still with us in October, you should do it,” she said.

It’s been a hard year for my family. My 90-year-old grandmother died in February, followed weeks later by her son, my uncle, who fought a courageous battle with cancer.

Even though they lived in Fresno, my grandparents were avid readers of The Press Democrat’s e-edition because their first grandchild works there.

My grandmother would dutifully browse the new edition each day on her tablet, and my grandfather would try to spot my name somewhere in the electronic pages — even though it’s been years since my byline appeared in a newspaper.

The reason? I’ve been comfortably filling behind-the-scenes roles since joining The Press Democrat in 2010.

First, as a digital producer, my job was to help communicate my colleagues’ work to readers on our website and on social media. I relished being part of a team that made sure breaking news got to Sonoma County readers.

After five years in that digital role, I moved over to the copy desk to work on our daily sports sections.

In the old days, that job was called the rim person — someone who proofreads stories, fixes errors and writes headlines.

It was a job right up my alley. Ever since elementary school, I’ve had a knack for spotting typos, a punctuation mark out of place, a grammatical boo-boo.

I used to look over my schoolteacher mother’s shoulder as she typed notes to parents on our computer, pointing out typos in a manner that surely wasn’t always helpful.

Even today, my eyes just seem to find something on a printed page that’s out of place. I was in a local restaurant a couple weeks ago when I came across a sandwich listed with “swill cheese” (and no, I didn’t order it).

On the copy desk, I soon learned way more than I ever thought I would want to know about sports.

Growing up, I wasn’t an athlete (I think I fell asleep as the goalie in youth soccer one year), but being picked last for kickball in elementary school didn’t sour me on the world of athletics.

I worked the scoreboard at my brother’s Little League games, cheered for the Giants and 49ers, watched the Olympics when they rolled around and took up fantasy football in college.

The seasonal nature of sports journalism suited me. Winter and early-spring basketball, then baseball, then football in the fall, then basketball again, with hockey, volleyball, wrestling, track and field all in there somewhere along the way.

Knowing those seasons would always come around again, even though the stories would be new, was a comforting framework.

And then the pandemic happened.

Games stopped. No one knew when they would start again. Our sports reporters jumped in to help cover the news of what this historic worldwide health plight meant for Sonoma County.

What would we put in the sports section?

Slowly, we figured it out. We covered the cautious return to play of the pros, the college teams, our local high schools.

This past summer, I jumped at the chance to apply for The Press Democrat’s new position of sports director, an opportunity to formalize the work I’d been doing — with the important help of several others — to deliver sports journalism to our readers.

Since the August announcement of my hiring, I’ve heard from many readers about our sports coverage — what you like and what else you’d like to see.

So, I wanted to use just a tiny part of this space to say thank you to those who have written or called with suggestions and feedback, and please know we are considering it all carefully.

Being “out front” as sports director is certainly a change from what I’ve been used to at the newspaper.

However, it will surely give me more opportunities like this to put my name in print as part of communicating with readers.

And when that happens, I’ll be sure to let grandpa know where he can find it.

You can reach Sports Director Corey Young at 707-526-8533 or corey.young@pressdemocrat.com.