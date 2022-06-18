PD sports reporter Gus Morris: 'I sometimes still have to pinch myself’

4. I attended a few of the Warriors-Mavericks playoffs games during the “We Believe” run. Up until about 10 years ago, my dad had Warriors season tickets eight rows behind the Warriors bench at Oracle Arena.

3. I once scored 45 points in the seventh-place game of a JV basketball tournament my sophomore year. I’m still an avid pick-up player and once played against Justin Herbert and Sabrina Ionescu in college.

2. Much to my wallet’s dismay, I picked up golf during COVID. Catch me at Rooster Run for twilight rounds this summer.

Today, we introduce you to sports reporter Gus Morris.

My childhood house in Alexander Valley, just outside the city limits of Healdsburg, sat at the top of a steep, acre-long gravel driveway.

Given the terrain, our local newspaper delivery person would leave the paper at the bottom of our driveway right near the road.

I remember my dad making the walk down that loose gravel every morning to pick it up and read it over breakfast. Eventually, I started doing the same thing.

It was the first thing I would do every morning starting in middle school until the day I left for college. I would lay the sports section out on our kitchen table and pour over the baseball box scores and read up on the happenings of the local high school sports scene as I ate my Cheerios.

I credit those early days of reading The Press Democrat sports section and such writers as Lowell Cohn, Bob Padecky and Phil Barber as the reason I became a journalist — which is why it’s still a trip when I introduce myself as, “Gus Morris, sports reporter for The Press Democrat.”

Even nine months into my tenure at the paper I grew up reading, I sometimes still have to pinch myself to make sure it’s real.

I’m a lifelong athlete, and sports played a huge role in my upbringing. Youth soccer, Little League, CYO basketball — I don’t remember a time growing up when I wasn’t playing something competitively.

And while I knew my playing days would end before I wanted them to, likely with high school, I still wanted to find a way to have a career in or around the industry.

So, I thought, “If I can’t play sports, why not write about them?”

I was a sophomore at Healdsburg High School when I joined our student newspaper, and it quickly became my favorite class. With some encouragement from our journalism teacher, who was also our AP English teacher (shoutout, Mrs. Lehrmann), I fully committed to pursuing sports writing.

The University of Oregon provided a perfect landscape to cut my teeth. When I got there in 2014, Oregon football was at the tail-end of its peak with star quarterback Marcus Mariota. I joined the student paper the following year, just in time to cover the tailspin the program took in the post-Mariota years.

During my three years writing for The Daily Emerald, I covered everything. Women’s golf, club hockey, track and field, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, soccer, baseball -- you name it, I probably wrote about it.

There were a few highlights that stood above the rest, such as covering a game at the Rose Bowl my senior year was beyond special, even if Oregon was awful that year and got run off the field by the Bruins.

Or, witnessing track meets at historic Hayward Field, before it was torn down and rebuilt, was also a treat, as was road tripping down to Arizona for Oregon’s run in the men’s Final Four in 2017.

That’s a level I’d like to get back to someday, but I’m in no rush to leave Sonoma County anytime soon.

Coming out of college, I landed a job covering sports in St. Helena and Calistoga for the Napa Valley Register. At those smaller papers, local reporters wear every hat. I not only wrote articles, but also took photos, designed layouts, organized freelancers and everything in between.

I did that for a little over two years before making the jump to the Marin Independent Journal in the fall of 2020, where I stayed for just about a year before I saw the opening at The Press Democrat.

I really enjoyed my time in Marin, and it certainly wasn’t easy to leave, but as someone who grew up reading the PD and dreaming about working here, I don’t think I could have submitted my application any faster.

I take pride in being the one to tell the stories of this generation’s local athletes.

It was difficult watching from afar when the PD stepped back from local sports coverage when COVID-19 hit. I understand the decision — hard to justify a multi-person department when there’s nothing for them to write about — but I knew that there were thousands of athletes whose stories would go untold.

That’s a big reason why I get so much joy out of my job. I remember the feeling that I’d get when I would see my name in the paper or my photo online celebrating something that I had accomplished.

It’s an honor to be able to give that back to my community.

Now, is every day perfect? Far from it. Is the job demanding at times? Does it require late nights and other sacrifices? Yes, yes and yes.

But in all honesty, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. And if you had told teenager Gus Morris that one day I’d be covering sports for The Press Democrat, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.