Pea-sized hail pelts Sonoma County

A storm brought a little rain and pea-sized hail to parts of Sonoma County on Monday.

Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Rohnert Park received a tenth of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The hail storm, which prompted a special weather statement from the weather service at 12:06 p.m., only lasted about 10 minutes.

A special weather statement has been issued for Santa Rosa CA, Rohnert Park CA and Sebastopol CA until 12:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/PkhNI0sks5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 9, 2022

Residents of Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol were warned by weather service officials to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”

The special alert ended at 12:30 p.m.

