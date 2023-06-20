Thousands of local music lovers flocked to the Barlow market district in Sebastopol June 14 to kick off the summer-long Peacetown concert series.

The free event, taking place every Wednesday evening beginning at 5 p.m. through Aug. 16, featured local bands on seven stages set up throughout the Barlow and at nearby HopMonk Tavern, Gravenstein Grill and Third Pig Bar.

The family-friendly series opened with bands including blues group Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes, Americana outfit Hooper & Sloss and a youth ensemble from Santa Rosa’s School of Rock.

“Every stage had a really good crowd,” Peacetown Executive Director Elizabeth Smith said. “It’s very impressive to see that many bands of all different genres performing at once.”

In addition to the music, there is an area with kids’ activities and games, arts and crafts on display, vendors and a farmer’s market.

The nonprofit Peacetown organization was founded in 2013 by Jim “Mr. Music” Corbett, a popular local musician, music teacher and concert promoter, to encourage peace and community wellness. The group, run by Smith and a six-person board of directors that includes Corbett, also hosts Fridays at the Hood at Hood Mansion in Santa Rosa.

The summer concert series, which moved to the Barlow from Sebastopol’s Ives Park in 2021 due to the park’s rules on social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is funded through sponsorships, grants and community donations, Smith said.

“We pass around a bucket every week,” Smith said. “And people are always so generous and kind and they want to help pay for the party.“

For more information and this summer’s full lineup, go to peacetown.org.