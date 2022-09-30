New ‘Peanuts’ forever stamps released at Charles M. Schulz Museum

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the “Peanuts” comic strip cast are truly immortal, living on in reprints, books and animated cartoons 70 years after the strip made its debut and 22 years after the death of its creator, Charles M. “Sparky” Schulz.

So what could be more appropriate than a set of commemorative forever stamps?

Hundreds of “Peanuts” fans and stamp collectors turned out Friday at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa for the first day of issue for 10 new stamps featuring “Peanuts” characters.

“Peanuts was celebrated for its melancholy wit and wisdom,’ said Luke T. Grossman, senior vice president for finance and strategy with the United States Postal Service, during a brief dedication ceremony. ”The strip also embraced persistence.“

This was the third release of U.S. Postal Service stamps celebrating “Peanuts,” he noted. The first was in 2001, after Schulz’s death, showing Snoopy in his alternate persona as the World War I flying ace. The second came out in 2015, marking the 50th anniversary of the TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” first shown in 1965.

Forever stamps can be used to mail a 1-ounce letter regardless of when the stamps are purchased or used and no matter how prices may change in the future.

The Postal Service also issued a special pane of 20 of the stamps, “Peanuts” characters Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Marcie, with a photo of Schulz in the center.

See the complete story later Friday at pressdemocrat.com and in Saturday’s print edition.