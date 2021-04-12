Pedestrian dead after Highway 101 crash south of Healdsburg

A man standing in the left lane of southbound Highway 101 died when a Jeep Cherokee driving the speed limit struck him early Saturday morning, according to the CHP.

The fatality occurred at 12:04 a.m. Saturday on the stretch of highway just south of central Healdsburg.

The Jeep was driven by a 16-year-old woman who had two passengers, one who is 26 and the other 21 years old. The driver of the Jeep tried to avoid the man but was unable to, according to the initial investigation.

Authorities did not name the driver because she is a minor.

No charges were filed as of Monday morning, CHP said.

Authorities said the pedestrian died at the scene. His name is being withheld while law enforcement attempts to contact his family.

CHP investigators do not yet know why he was standing in the highway lane, Officer David deRutte said on Monday.

