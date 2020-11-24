Pedestrian dies in collision with vehicle near Sonoma

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Verano Avenue and Main Street outside Sonoma Tuesday morning.

The collision was reported at 6:22 a.m., Napa CHP spokesman Marc Renspurger said.

The pedestrian was walking southbound across Verano Avenue in the crosswalk when a vehicle heading eastbound hit the person. It was dark, and the driver failed to see the pedestrian, Renspurger said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Renspurger said. The unidentified driver suffered minor injuries. There is no indication the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP spokesman said.

Verano Avenue between Highway 12 and Main Street was closed for a short time Tuesday morning because of the fatal collision, according to Sonoma County’s Transportation and Public Works department.

No other details were available Tuesday as Napa CHP continued an investigation.

